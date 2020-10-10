Redmi Note 10 is reported to be in the works, and a new leak hints that the rumoured Redmi phone may have a 108-megapixel primary camera - the first Redmi-branded smartphone with such a high-resolution sensor. A well-known tipster on Weibo suggests that an unknown handset with the model number ending ‘J17' may be equipped with a 108-megapixel sensor. Another tipster hints that the anticipated Redmi Note 10 series may come with the model number M2007J17C. The tipster also notes that the new Redmi Note 10 may launch in China sometime this month.

Tipster Digital Chat Station has released a cryptic post on Weibo hinting that the Redmi Note 10 may have a 108-megapixel primary camera. The post suggests that a phone with the model number ending ‘J17' may have a 108-megapixel camera and an accompanying macro lens. The tipster does not mention the name of the phone, leaving it open for interpretation.

A separate post on Weibo by an unknown tipster hints that the Redmi Note 10 series may have the model number M2007J17C. The tipster cites industry sources to speculate that the model number belongs to the Redmi brand and should likely be the Redmi Note 10. The post further adds that the phone is expected to release sometime in October 2020.

This suggests that the phone Digital Chat Station is talking about could be none other than the Redmi Note 10. If the Redmi Note 10 is indeed getting a 108-megapixel main camera, it could be big leap from the predecessor Redmi Note 9 which comes equipped with a 48-megapixel quad camera setup. The Redmi Note 10 will likely also come with multiple cameras at the back, but the main sensor is tipped to be the 108-megapixel one.

Tipster Abhishek Yadav also highlighted last month that the Redmi Note 10 may nothing but a rebranded version of the Mi 10T Lite global model launched in September. He also used the same model number M2007J17C to mention the Redmi Note 10, whereas the M2007J17G was associated for the Mi 10T Lite. The company is absolutely quiet about this, and it should offer more clarity as soon as the Redmi Note 10 launch date nears.

