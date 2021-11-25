Xiaomi is reportedly working a Redmi phone which will be powered by the yet-to-be-announced MediaTek Dimensity 7000 SoC. Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing has teased the arrival of a new phone that will be powered by this chipset. MediaTek recently announced the Dimensity 9000 SoC, but it is also rumoured to unveil the Dimensity 7000 SoC. While earlier reports claim that the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition will be the handset which is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7000 SoC, a new leak suggests otherwise.

Weibing took to Weibo to tease a Redmi phone powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7000 SoC. He did not mention the name of the phone in his post, and his teaser was also in the form of an open-ended question for Redmi followers. In any event, a past leak suggests that Xiaomi is working on Redmi K50 Gaming Standard Edition which may be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7000 SoC, and Weibing could be talking about the same. There is no real clarity on this matter, so this information should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Tipster Digital Chat Station has separately leaked specifications of Redmi K50 Gaming Edition. The tipster claims that the phone may be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC and it is likely to pack a 5,000mAh battery. The phone is tipped to feature an under-screen fingerprint sensor and house a 64-megapixel main camera module. It is likely to feature a hole-punch display as well.

Past reports suggested that Redmi K50 Gaming Pro Edition may debut with the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, whereas the Redmi K50 Gaming Standard Edition may be unveiled with MediaTek Dimensity 7000 SoC. Whatever the case may be, future leaks and teasers from Xiaomi should offer some clarity in the future.

The Redmi K50 Gaming series is said to debut as a successor to the Redmi K40 series and is expected to launch in April 2022.