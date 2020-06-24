Technology News
Redmi Phone With Dimensity 1000+ SoC Tipped to Launch in July, Mi 10 Pro Plus Launch Rumoured for August

The Mi Mix 4, which will succeed the Mi Mix 3, is reported to arrive in Q4 2020.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 24 June 2020 15:04 IST
Mi Mix 4 is likely to be a successor to the Mi Mix 3 that was launched in 2018

Highlights
  • Mi 10 Pro Plus may be a more premium model of the Mi 10 Pro
  • The rumoured Redmi phone is said to come with 144Hz refresh rate
  • Mi Mix 4 is reported to launch sometime in the latter part of the year

A rumoured new Redmi phone from Xiaomi's sub-brand that is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC is rumoured to launch next month. Little else is known about the phone for now but given that the rumoured launch is close, we expect to see official teasers from the company soon. Furthermore, it has been reported that the Mi 10 Pro Plus, a more premium model of the Mi 10 Pro, may launch in August this year. Lastly, the Mi Mix 3 successor - Mi Mix 4 - is expected to arrive sometime in Q4 2020.

Popular Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station claims that a new Redmi device is in the offing and it may launch as soon as next month. The tipster doesn't indicate the exact launch date, but notes that it will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC. The tipster has earlier shared that this new Redmi phone with the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chip will come with a LCD screen that will offer 144Hz refresh rate. Apart from this, little is known of the phone as of yet.

Furthermore, the tipster suggests that a more premium model of Mi 10 Pro – the Mi 10 Pro Plus – will launch in China in August. Xiaomi introduced the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro phones in China in February. The Mi 10 Pro Plus is likely a more premium variant of the Mi 10 Pro phone, and should see amplified specifications and a slightly more expensive price point.

To recall, the Mi 10 Pro price starts at CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 50,000) in China. The phone is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC and comes with a quad rear camera setup that includes a 108-megapixel main snapper.

Lastly, the tipster suggests that the anticipated Mi Mix 4 will launch sometime in Q4 2020. To recall, the Mi Mix 3 was launched in 2018 and the successor Mi Mix 4 was expected to launch last year, but that didn't happen. Instead, the company introduced the Mi Mix Alpha concept phone in October 2019. According to this latest leak, the Mi Mix 4 may finally debut two years after the launch of its predecessor. Based on past leaks, the Mi Mix 4 is expected to come with a waterfall screen and a 100-megapixel main camera.

Is Mi Notebook 14 series the best affordable laptop range for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: Redmi, MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus, Mi 10 Pro Plus, Mi Mix 4, xiaomi
