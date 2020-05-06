Technology News
loading

Redmi Chief Lu Weibing Teases 'New Surprises' in May, Could Be a 5G Phone, More

As many as three smartphones are rumoured to be launched by Redmi in May.

By Prabhakar Thakur | Updated: 6 May 2020 17:44 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Redmi Chief Lu Weibing Teases 'New Surprises' in May, Could Be a 5G Phone, More

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Redmi India

We can expect new smartphone launches, including a 5G phone, by Redmi in May

Highlights
  • Redmi has got “surprises” for its customers
  • They will be revealed this month, said Redmi’s GM
  • A 5G phone is expected, among other launches

Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing shared a cryptic post on his Weibo account, on Wednesday. He said that Redmi will be coming out with “new surprises” in May. While Weibing did not reveal what surprises he was referring to, the post suggests that some new smartphones could be expected from the Redmi brand this month. Speculations around the possible devices have started to grow as well. According to rumours, the products could be a Redmi phone with 5G connectivity, Redmi 10X 4G, and a Redmi 9 or 10 phone.

Weibing wrote on Weibo, “Redmi will have new surprises in May” (translated), without divulging more details. As a result, speculations about the devices have started growing. Tipster Digital Chat Station has claimed that Redmi 10X 4G, a Redmi 9 or 10, and a Redmi phone with MediaTek Dimensity 800 processor will be launched by Redmi. Dimensity 800 supports 5G connectivity. The name of this phone has not been tipped.


The Redmi 10X 4G could be the Chinese version of the Redmi Note 9, and Redmi 9 or 10 could be a trimmed model of the Redmi Note series, Android Authority anticipated. It also said that since Dimensity 800 is of mid-range nature, Xiaomi could be bringing an affordable 5G phone.

Moreover, Xiaomi's allegedly leaked internal document accessed by ITHome said last month that the company could launch a CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 17,000) 5G phone in June. This phone could be the same as the one in question.

While the name or number of phones that could be unveiled is not certain, it's quite clear that we can expect new products from Xiaomi in May.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi, Xiaomi, Redmi 10X 4G, Lu Weibing
Prabhakar Thakur A news junkie and politics buff, he now talks tech. He misses the days when he used to play NFS Most Wanted and Counter-Strike non-stop with his school friends. More
Aarogya Setu IVRS Facility Launched by Health Ministry for Those Without Smartphones
Web Stories
Best Nintendo Exclusive Franchises
gaming Best Nintendo Exclusive Franchises
Best PlayStation Exclusive Games
gaming Best PlayStation Exclusive Games
Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
gaming Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
gaming Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
What is a Gaming Phone and Why Should You Buy One?
tech What is a Gaming Phone and Why Should You Buy One?
Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
tech Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
AR Rahman on Making Music and the Mac Pro
tech AR Rahman on Making Music and the Mac Pro
Your Quick Guide to Smartphone Cameras
tech Your Quick Guide to Smartphone Cameras

Related Stories

Redmi Chief Lu Weibing Teases 'New Surprises' in May, Could Be a 5G Phone, More
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Uttar Pradesh Starts Online Registration for Stranded Migrant Workers
  2. OnePlus OxygenOS Will Add These 5 New Features: All You Need to Know
  3. Poco M2 Pro, Redmi Note 9, Xiaomi Mi 10 Spotted on Xiaomi India Site
  4. Aarogya Setu IVRS Facility Launched for Those Without Smartphones
  5. Amazon Brings Mobile Gaming Benefits for Prime Members in India
  6. MIUI 12 Pilot Testing Program Comes to India, Lets You Experience New Features
  7. PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Update Brings Changes to Miramar Map and New Features
  8. Redmi Note 8 Series Touches 30 Million Units Sale Mark Globally: Xiaomi
  9. Apple's Online-Only Developers Conference Starts June 22, and Will Be Free
  10. Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeal Start Taking Orders for Non-Essential Products
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi Chief Lu Weibing Teases 'New Surprises' in May, Could Be a 5G Phone, More
  2. Aarogya Setu IVRS Facility Launched by Health Ministry for Those Without Smartphones
  3. Huawei MatePad T8 With 5,100mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. NFC May Soon Be Used to Charge Small Devices Wirelessly; Smartphones May Get Reverse Wireless Charging
  5. Aarogya Setu App Absolutely Robust in Terms of Privacy Protection, Security of Data: Prasad
  6. LG Velvet Poses for the Camera in Early Hands-On Video, More Live Photos Leaked: Report
  7. Aarogya Setu App Has Been Downloaded by 9 Crore People: Government
  8. Honor X10 5G Launch Set for May 20, MIIT and TENAA Listings Tips Specifications
  9. Facebook Discover App Unveiled as Part of Free Basics Programme, Allows Browsing Text Versions of Any Website
  10. Twitter Testing New Changes in Threaded Conversation Layout on iOS, Web
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com