Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing shared a cryptic post on his Weibo account, on Wednesday. He said that Redmi will be coming out with “new surprises” in May. While Weibing did not reveal what surprises he was referring to, the post suggests that some new smartphones could be expected from the Redmi brand this month. Speculations around the possible devices have started to grow as well. According to rumours, the products could be a Redmi phone with 5G connectivity, Redmi 10X 4G, and a Redmi 9 or 10 phone.

Weibing wrote on Weibo, “Redmi will have new surprises in May” (translated), without divulging more details. As a result, speculations about the devices have started growing. Tipster Digital Chat Station has claimed that Redmi 10X 4G, a Redmi 9 or 10, and a Redmi phone with MediaTek Dimensity 800 processor will be launched by Redmi. Dimensity 800 supports 5G connectivity. The name of this phone has not been tipped.



The Redmi 10X 4G could be the Chinese version of the Redmi Note 9, and Redmi 9 or 10 could be a trimmed model of the Redmi Note series, Android Authority anticipated. It also said that since Dimensity 800 is of mid-range nature, Xiaomi could be bringing an affordable 5G phone.

Moreover, Xiaomi's allegedly leaked internal document accessed by ITHome said last month that the company could launch a CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 17,000) 5G phone in June. This phone could be the same as the one in question.

While the name or number of phones that could be unveiled is not certain, it's quite clear that we can expect new products from Xiaomi in May.