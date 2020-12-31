Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Redmi Could Launch the Cheapest Snapdragon 888 Powered Smartphone; Alleged Redmi K40 Live Images Surface

Redmi Could Launch the Cheapest Snapdragon 888-Powered Smartphone; Alleged Redmi K40 Live Images Surface

Redmi K40 was originally believed to come with a pop-up selfie camera but now, it is expected to feature a hole-punch cutout design.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 31 December 2020 16:21 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Redmi Could Launch the Cheapest Snapdragon 888-Powered Smartphone; Alleged Redmi K40 Live Images Surface

Xiaomi recently launched Mi 11 with the Snapdragon 888 SoC

Highlights
  • Redmi could be working on a Snapdragon 888-powered smartphone
  • This phone could be the cheapest to sport the Snapdragon 888 SoC
  • Redmi K40 could come with a hole-punch cutout design

Redmi phone with Snapdragon 888 SoC could be the cheapest in the market among smartphones powered by the latest Qualcomm mobile chipset. Xiaomi recently launched its Mi 11 flagship smartphone in China and now, its sub-brand Redmi has been tipped to be working on its own Snapdragon 888 SoC-powered phone. It is expected to come with codename Haydn model K11. Additionally, alleged live images of Redmi K40 have surfaced showing the rear camera module and hole-punch cutout design at the front.

Redmi is tipped to be working on a Snapdragon 888 SoC-powered smartphone that may be the cheapest offering with the new Qualcomm SoC, according to a post by known tipster Digital Chat Station (translated) on Weibo. While several companies have stated they will be launching flagship smartphones with the Snapdragon 888 SoC, Redmi could launch one that costs the least. However, as of now, there is no official information on the pricing for this phone but the tipster states it will have codename Haydn model K11.

In other news, alleged live images of Redmi K40 were shared by another tipster on Weibo. These show the front panel of the phone with a hole-punch cutout, the back panel with a quad rear camera setup, and a USB Type-C port alongside a 3.5mm headphone jack at the bottom.

Earlier this month, it was tipped that Redmi K40 will have a Pro and a vanilla variant, with the Pro variant featuring a Snapdragon 8-series SoC and the standard vanilla variant featuring a Snapdragon 7-series SoC. Redmi K40 could be powered by the unannounced Snapdragon 775 SoC while Redmi K40 Pro could be powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC (at the time, it was believed to be the Snapdragon 875 SoC that will power the phone).

As of now, Xiaomi has not shared any information on the rumoured Redmi phone with the Snapdragon 888 SoC or the Redmi K40 series.

Are Micromax In 1b, In Note 1 good enough to take the brand to the top in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Redmi, Redmi K40, Snapdragon 888, Mi 11
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
iQoo 7 to Feature 120W Fast Charging Support, Company Reveals Ahead of January 11 Launch

Related Stories

Redmi Could Launch the Cheapest Snapdragon 888-Powered Smartphone; Alleged Redmi K40 Live Images Surface
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. BSNL Extends Free SIM Offer Till January 31; Two Plans Revised
  2. Mi 10i Confirmed to Launch in India on January 5
  3. Asus Adolbook 13 (2021) With 11th-Gen Intel Core i5 CPU Launched
  4. Google Photos Is Rolling Out a 2020 Year in Review: Report
  5. Redmi Could Launch the Cheapest Snapdragon 888-Powered Smartphone
  6. Vivo X60, Vivo X60 Pro Debut With Exynos 1080 SoC, 120Hz Display
  7. The Family Man Season 2 Teaser Poster Out, Hints at February 12 Release
  8. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  9. Listen to Google’s Terrible New Year Song With Google Assistant
  10. 20 Most Popular Smartphones of 2020 According to You, Our Readers
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Teaser Video Recalls Evolution of Lineup, Launch Details Surface
  2. Apple AirPods Max Users Reportedly Facing Noise Cancellation-Toggle Issue: How to Fix It
  3. Redmi Could Launch the Cheapest Snapdragon 888-Powered Smartphone; Alleged Redmi K40 Live Images Surface
  4. iQoo 7 to Feature 120W Fast Charging Support, Company Reveals Ahead of January 11 Launch
  5. Google’s New Year’s Eve Doodle Is a Ticking Cuckoo Clock Waiting for 2020 to End
  6. Jio to Offer Free Voice Calls to Other Networks Again, Starting January 1
  7. Apple Removes 39,000 Games From China App Store to Meet Year-End Deadline
  8. BSNL Extends Free SIM Offer Till January 31; Revises Rs. 186, Rs. 199 Plans
  9. Mi 10i India Launch Confirmed for January 5, Teased to Feature a ‘Brand New’ Camera Sensor
  10. BenQ EW3280U, EW2780Q Entertainment Monitors With Eye-Care Features Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com