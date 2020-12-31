Redmi phone with Snapdragon 888 SoC could be the cheapest in the market among smartphones powered by the latest Qualcomm mobile chipset. Xiaomi recently launched its Mi 11 flagship smartphone in China and now, its sub-brand Redmi has been tipped to be working on its own Snapdragon 888 SoC-powered phone. It is expected to come with codename Haydn model K11. Additionally, alleged live images of Redmi K40 have surfaced showing the rear camera module and hole-punch cutout design at the front.

Redmi is tipped to be working on a Snapdragon 888 SoC-powered smartphone that may be the cheapest offering with the new Qualcomm SoC, according to a post by known tipster Digital Chat Station (translated) on Weibo. While several companies have stated they will be launching flagship smartphones with the Snapdragon 888 SoC, Redmi could launch one that costs the least. However, as of now, there is no official information on the pricing for this phone but the tipster states it will have codename Haydn model K11.

In other news, alleged live images of Redmi K40 were shared by another tipster on Weibo. These show the front panel of the phone with a hole-punch cutout, the back panel with a quad rear camera setup, and a USB Type-C port alongside a 3.5mm headphone jack at the bottom.

Earlier this month, it was tipped that Redmi K40 will have a Pro and a vanilla variant, with the Pro variant featuring a Snapdragon 8-series SoC and the standard vanilla variant featuring a Snapdragon 7-series SoC. Redmi K40 could be powered by the unannounced Snapdragon 775 SoC while Redmi K40 Pro could be powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC (at the time, it was believed to be the Snapdragon 875 SoC that will power the phone).

As of now, Xiaomi has not shared any information on the rumoured Redmi phone with the Snapdragon 888 SoC or the Redmi K40 series.

