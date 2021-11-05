Redmi K50 series smartphones are reportedly inching towards their launch in China as key specifications of the handsets in the flagship series have surfaced online. The new smartphones are said to carry 108-megapixel main sensor and 67W fast charging support. The upcoming lineup from the Chinese smartphone maker is said to hit the market in early 2022. Redmi K50 series will succeed the Redmi K30 and Redmi K40 series smartphones. The Redmi K50 series is expected to comprise the vanilla Redmi K50, Redmi K50 Pro, and the top-end Redmi K50 Pro+.

Tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo posted key specifications of the Xiaomi i11 series smartphone. The tipster is likely talking about the upcoming Redmi K50 models here. According to him, one of more handsets in the series will have a high-quality screen and will be powered by a Snapdragon 8-series flagship chipset. The purported smartphone is said to feature 108-megapixel main sensor and a large-sized battery with support for 67W fast charging. The upcoming Redmi K50 models are also expected to be equipped with JBL powered stereo speakers and an X-axis motor. These specifications are likely to be seen in the Redmi K50 Pro and K50 Pro+ smartphones.

Past leaks have suggested the presence of an in-display fingerprint sensor in the standard Redmi K50, the Redmi K50 Pro, as well as the Redmi K50 Pro+. Redmi K50 is said to feature a 48-megapixel rear primary sensor, while Redmi K50 Pro is said to offer a 50-megapixel main sensor. The leaks also suggested the presence of an 108-megapixel primary rear sensor on the Redmi K50 Pro+ model and 120W fast charging support, while other models are said to offer a maximum of 100W fast charging support.

In September this year, Xiaomi launched the Xiaomi 11T and Xiaomi 11T Pro phones in global markets. Xiaomi was earlier rumoured to launch Xiaomi 11T as Redmi K40S in the Chinese market but Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing reportedly denied the launch of Redmi K40S. Though, it has not been confirmed if the speculated Redmi phone with Snapdragon 8-series flagship SoC will debut as a model in the upcoming K50 lineup.