Redmi K50 series has been in rumours for quite a while now. Xiaomi is expected to unveil Redmi K50, Redmi K50 Pro, Redmi K50 Pro+, and Redmi K50 Gaming phones under the new lineup. Now, a new leak suggests that the Redmi K50 series will be launched in the first quarter of next year. The new Redmi K-series handsets will succeed the Redmi K40 lineup which comprises the vanilla Redmi K40, Redmi K40 Pro, Redmi K40 Pro+ and Redmi K40 Gaming Edition.

Tipster Digital Chat Station posted on the Chinese microblogging website Weibo that the next devices in the Redmi K-series will be released by the end of February 2022. According to the tipster, the Redmi K50 series will include four models similar to the Redmi K40 series.

Digital Chat Station had also tipped the purported processors which the upcoming Redmi smartphones will feature. The upcoming Redmi K-series flagship smartphones are said to be powered by four different processors — MediaTek Dimensity 7000, MediaTek Dimensity 9000, Qualcomm Snapdragon 870, and Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. The previous leak also suggested that all four models of the Redmi K50 series could come with the new MIUI 13 pre-installed.

Previous leaks have suggested the presence of an in-display fingerprint sensor on Redmi K50, Redmi K50 Pro, as well as Redmi K50 Pro+. Redmi K50 is also tipped to feature a 48-megapixel rear primary sensor, while Redmi K50 Pro is said to pack a 50-megapixel main sensor. The leaks also suggested the presence of a 108-megapixel primary rear camera on Redmi K50 Pro+ model and 120W fast charging support, while other variants are tipped to offer a maximum of 100W fast charging support.