Redmi K50 Series Launch Teased, Tipped to Deliver Performance Upgrades Over Redmi K40 Lineup

Xiaomi is taking consumer feedback for the Redmi K50 series.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 24 June 2021 12:58 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi K40 series was launched by Xiaomi earlier this year

Highlights
  • Redmi K50 series development has been teased by Redmi General Manager
  • The new Redmi series is tipped to deliver faster charging
  • Redmi K50 may also come with an improved display

Redmi K50 series is teased to be in the works. Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing has suggested the launch of Redmi K50 models through Weibo posts. The executive is currently taking consumer insights on Weibo for the new Redmi series. Meanwhile, a tipster has claimed that the Redmi K50 series will come with improved fast charging and video recording capabilities. The new series is expected to comprise multiple models, just like the previous Redmi K-series lineups.

Weibing took to Weibo to ask users what features, configuration, and experience they wanted from the Redmi K50 series. He has also confirmed the development of the new series by saying that the next generation of the Redmi K40 lineup is currently in discussion.

However, Weibing has not provided any exact details about when we would see the Redmi K50 models. Xiaomi has also not released any teasers on its social media channels to confirm any launch schedule for the new lineup.

But nonetheless, a Chinese tipster on Weibo has claimed that the Redmi K50 series has been in the works with significant improvements over the Redmi K40 models. The vanilla Redmi K50 is expected to have faster charging and better video recording over Redmi K40. The company is also tipped to offer an upgraded display.

Xiaomi introduced Redmi K40 in February. However, the Redmi K40 series added Redmi K40 Gaming Edition as its last model in April. The phone is tipped to be rebranded as Poco F3 GT for some markets including India. Moreover, the India version of Poco F3 GT apparently received TÜV Rheinland certification a few days back and is confirmed to launch in the third quarter this year.

The Redmi K series is marketed as a performance-focussed lineup specifically designed for young smartphone consumers who are looking for latest features such as faster screen refresh rate and multiple cameras, alongside an enhanced gaming experience.

What is the best phone under Rs. 30,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Jagmeet Singh
