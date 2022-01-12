Technology News
Redmi K50 Series Launch, Specifications Teased; Redmi K50 Gaming Edition Specifications Tipped

Redmi K50 series will see one of its smartphones launched in February.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 12 January 2022 19:10 IST
Redmi K50 Series Launch, Specifications Teased; Redmi K50 Gaming Edition Specifications Tipped

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Redmi

Redmi K50 series' smartphone will pack a 4,700mAh battery with 120W fast charging support

Highlights
  • Redmi K50 series' smartphone will feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC
  • It will also feature dual VC liquid cooling
  • Redmi K50 series' smartphone will get speakers by JBL

Redmi has announced that one of its Redmi K50 series smartphones will launch sometime in February and the company has shared some specifications of the smartphone. Redmi K50 Gaming Edition may very well be the first smartphone launched in the Redmi K50 series, as per a tipster, who also shared some key specifications of the upcoming gaming-oriented smartphone from the Xiaomi sub-brand. A Redmi K50 series smartphone has also been spotted with a Geekbench listing and shows that the smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm processor and has 12GB of RAM.

As per a Weibo post by Redmi, a Redmi K50 series smartphone will launch sometime next month. The post also mentions that the smartphone has been codenamed DreamPhone and will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. The upcoming smartphone will also get dual VC liquid cooling. The Redmi K50 series handset will pack a 4,700mAh battery with 120W fast charging support which can fully charge the battery in 17 minutes.

Tipster Digital Chat Station shared on Weibo that Redmi K50 Gaming Edition could be the first of the Redmi K50 series to get launched in China. The tipster also mentioned that the smartphone will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. MediaTek Dimensity 8000/ Dimensity 9000-powered smartphones will arrive sometime later and will be positioned higher than the Snapdragon variant, as per the tipster.

Another post by the tipster on Twitter mentions that Redmi K50 Gaming Edition will get speakers by JBL, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection, and a 4,700mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. These specifications match the ones shared by Redmi in its Weibo post, so it is being speculated that Redmi K50 Gaming Edition could be the first Redmi K50 series smartphone to get launched.

A Redmi K50 series smartphone has also been spotted on Geekbench. The smartphone is listed as Xiaomi 22021211RC and has multiple listings on the benchmarking website. The smartphone's single-core test scores ranged from 850 to 963 points and its multi-core test scores ranged from 3,012 to 3,156 points. The listings show a Qualcomm processor with the codename 'Munch,' paired with 12GB of RAM. The handset is listed to run Android 12.

Satvik Khare
