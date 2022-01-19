Redmi K50 series is set to feature the most powerful X-axis vibration motor on Android smartphones, according to Xiaomi. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has revealed details of the CyberEngine haptics motor, which will feature on its upcoming smartphones. The manufacturer also shared technical details of the powerful X-axis vibration motor, which is said to be three times more powerful than those on current Android smartphones. The upcoming vibration motor is comparable to the performance of the haptic motor on current iPhone models, according to the company.

Xiaomi shared details of the first “CyberEngine ultra-wideband motor” codenamed AAC 1016, in a post on Weibo, calling it the strongest X-axis haptics motor on an Android smartphone. Xiaomi also revealed that the motor measures 560 cubic millimetres with an ultra-wide frequency range of 50Hz and 500Hz. The company also stated that its upcoming Redmi K50 smartphones, which will feature the CyberEngine haptics motor will be the only Android phones to compare to the 130Hz resonant frequency offered by Apple's iPhone models. However, Xiaomi has not revealed whether the X-axis vibration motor will feature on all K50 series handsets or just its Redmi K50 Gaming Edition smartphone expected to launch in February.

Meanwhile, AAC, the manufacturer of the CyberEngine X-axis vibration motor, also took to a Weibo post to share details of the component that is set to feature on the Redmi K50 series. The manufacturer stated that the resonance frequency of 130Hz offered the “most comfortable experience” for the human body (translated), adding that the product has been in development for three years. CyberEngine vibration motor has been developed for use on smartphones, gamepads, automobile screens, and wearable devices including AR and VR products, according to the manufacturer.

Xiaomi has been teasing various features of its smartphones, and the company previously revealed that a Redmi K50 series smartphone, which it has codenamed DreamPhone, will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. The smartphone is expected to launch in February and will feature dual VC liquid cooling, while packing a 4,700mAh battery paired with 120W fast charging. According to a recent leak by tipster Digital Chat Station, Redmi K50 Gaming Edition could be the first smartphone to launch in February followed by handsets featuring MediaTek Dimensity 8000 and Dimensity 9000 SoCs.

Meanwhile, tipster Panda is bald (translated) has stated the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition will launch with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ OLED display with curved edges. A vanilla Redmi K50 smartphone was also spotted on Geekbench with scores suggesting the smartphone could be equipped with a Snapdragon 870 SoC under the hood, paired with 12GB of RAM. Xiaomi is yet to reveal specifications of the smartphones in the Redmi K50 series, as well as details of the upcoming Redmi K50 smartphone that is set to launch next month.

