Redmi K50 Pro is tipped to come with a Sony IMX766 sensor in its camera setup. The top-end image sensor was previously used by Xiaomi as a 50-megapixel camera in the Xiaomi 12 flagship. The Redmi K50 launch in China is confirmed to take place next month. The Redmi K50 Pro is rumoured to be joined by a watered-down option called the Redmi K50. Additionally, the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition is expected to come alongside the Redmi K50 and Redmi K50 Pro as a new gaming-focussed smartphone.

A tipster on Weibo has suggested that Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi will soon offer the Sony IMX766 camera sensor on its new smartphone, expected to be a 50-megapixel camera as seen in previous iterations. Although the tipster has not confirmed whether the camera sensor will be available with the regular Redmi K50 or the Redmi K50 Pro, the latter seems to be a more potential choice for the high-end Sony offering. A previous report suggested that the Redmi K50 will have a 64-megapixel primary sensor as a part of its triple rear camera setup.

The 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor was previously available on models including the Oppo Reno 7 Pro, Oppo Reno 5 Pro+, and the OnePlus 9RT. It is also featured on the Xiaomi 12.

Last week, Redmi teased the February launch of the Redmi K50 series. It is confirmed to have the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and include a 4,700mAh battery with 120W fast charging support.

The Redmi K50 series is rumoured to have the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition alongside the regular Redmi K50 and Redmi K50 Pro. The gaming-centric phone is said to have a 6.67-inch display with narrow bezels. It is also said to have triple rear cameras and a 16-megapixel selfie camera at the front.

Xiaomi is speculated to offer a dual VC cooling system on the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition. Further, the phone could include gaming shoulder triggers and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Exact launch date of the Redmi K50 series is yet to be announced. In the meantime, it is safe to expect that the rumour mill would circulate some leaked details to create hype for the new phones ahead of their official debut.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.