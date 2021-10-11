Technology News
Redmi K50 Pro+ Specifications Tipped, Said to Come With Snapdragon 898 SoC

Redmi K50 Pro+ launch date, price, and specifications have not been confirmed by Xiaomi yet.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 11 October 2021 12:47 IST
Redmi K50 Pro+ Specifications Tipped, Said to Come With Snapdragon 898 SoC

An upcoming Redmi smartphone is said to get a 6.7-inch full-HD+ OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate

Highlights
  • Redmi K50 Pro+ will reportedly get a 108-megapixel periscope lens
  • The smartphone is said to pack a 5,000mAh battery
  • Redmi K50 Pro+ said to feature a centred flexible display

Redmi K50 Pro+ launch seems imminent as some of its key specifications have surfaced online. However, there has been no official confirmation from Xiaomi regarding the launch date, price, or specifications of its Redmi flagship smartphone. Redmi K50 Pro+ is said to be a part of the Redmi K50 series that'll comprise the vanilla Redmi K50, Redmi K50 Pro, and Redmi K50 Pro+. Last month, some key specifications of another Redmi smartphone were tipped and it is speculated to be one of the three aforementioned smartphones.

As per a post on Weibo by tipster 'Panda is bald' (translated), the upcoming Redmi K50 Pro+ will come with a 5,000mAh battery. The Redmi smartphone is said to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 SoC. For optics, it will reportedly come with a 108-megapixel periscope lens but it is also said that it may be a telescopic lens instead.

The tipster also mentions that Redmi K50 Pro+ may also get a centered flexible screen along with an in-display fingerprint sensor. Since there is no official confirmation regarding Redmi K50 Pro+, this information should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Last month, notable tipster Digital Chat Station leaked some specifications of an upcoming Redmi smartphone. The tipster mentions that the smartphone will feature a 6.7-inch OLED display with full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Redmi smartphone has been tipped to be powered by a Snapdragon 870 SoC. For optics, the smartphone is expected to come with a 50-megapixel primary camera. In another post, the tipster also mentioned that the smartphone will support over 100W fast charging, dual speakers, and IP68 water and dust resistance.

There is no information on when the Redmi K50 series would be launched. Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing took to Weibo to take consumer feedback on the upcoming Redmi series. However, he hasn't confirmed anything else about the smartphone yet.

What is the best phone to buy right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Redmi, Redmi K50 Pro Plus, Redmi K50, Xiaomi
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Redmi K50 Pro+ Specifications Tipped, Said to Come With Snapdragon 898 SoC
