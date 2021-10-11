Redmi K50 Pro+ launch seems imminent as some of its key specifications have surfaced online. However, there has been no official confirmation from Xiaomi regarding the launch date, price, or specifications of its Redmi flagship smartphone. Redmi K50 Pro+ is said to be a part of the Redmi K50 series that'll comprise the vanilla Redmi K50, Redmi K50 Pro, and Redmi K50 Pro+. Last month, some key specifications of another Redmi smartphone were tipped and it is speculated to be one of the three aforementioned smartphones.

As per a post on Weibo by tipster 'Panda is bald' (translated), the upcoming Redmi K50 Pro+ will come with a 5,000mAh battery. The Redmi smartphone is said to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 SoC. For optics, it will reportedly come with a 108-megapixel periscope lens but it is also said that it may be a telescopic lens instead.

The tipster also mentions that Redmi K50 Pro+ may also get a centered flexible screen along with an in-display fingerprint sensor. Since there is no official confirmation regarding Redmi K50 Pro+, this information should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Last month, notable tipster Digital Chat Station leaked some specifications of an upcoming Redmi smartphone. The tipster mentions that the smartphone will feature a 6.7-inch OLED display with full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Redmi smartphone has been tipped to be powered by a Snapdragon 870 SoC. For optics, the smartphone is expected to come with a 50-megapixel primary camera. In another post, the tipster also mentioned that the smartphone will support over 100W fast charging, dual speakers, and IP68 water and dust resistance.

There is no information on when the Redmi K50 series would be launched. Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing took to Weibo to take consumer feedback on the upcoming Redmi series. However, he hasn't confirmed anything else about the smartphone yet.