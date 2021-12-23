Redmi K50 series is expected to be launched by February 2022. The lineup is rumoured to feature four models — Redmi K50, Redmi K50 Pro, Redmi K50 Pro+, and Redmi K50 Gaming. A recent leak claims to reveal some of the key specifications and features of these upcoming handsets. According to the leak, the display of the Redmi K50 series will be equipped with a centrally placed hole-punch selfie camera. Additionally, the display is also expected to support a high refresh rate.

The alleged specifications were shared on Weibo by known tipster Digital Chat Station. The post mentions two devices bearing model numbers L10 and L11, which are believed to be part of the Redmi K50 lineup. As mentioned earlier, these devices are believed to feature centrally placed hole-punch cameras. Also, their displays are supposed to offer a high refresh rate. The post suggests that the handsets in the Redmi K50 series will be powered by Dimensity 9000, Dimensity 8000 (previously Dimensity 7000), and Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipsets. According to a past report, Redmi K50 Pro is believed to pack the Dimensity 9000 SoC. Redmi K50 Gaming Standard Edition is said to feature the Dimensity 8000 SoC.

Another report suggests that the Redmi K50 series could come preinstalled with the MIUI 13. Redmi K50, Redmi K50 Pro, and Redmi K50 Pro+ are claimed to be equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The vanilla Redmi K50 smartphone is tipped to sport a 48-megapixel primary sensor, and Redmi K50 Pro is said to be equipped with a 50-megapixel main sensor. Furthermore, the top-of-the-line Redmi K50 Pro+ is believed to come with a 108-megapixel primary camera on the back. This model is tipped to support 120W fast charging, whereas the rest of the variants are believed to offer support for up to 100W fast charging.