Redmi K50 Series Launch Date Set for February 16, Redmi K50 Gaming Edition Design Tipped

Redmi previously teased the launch of K50 Series' “first flagship with peak performance”.

By David Delima | Updated: 9 February 2022 13:27 IST
Photo Credit: Weibo/ Redmi

Redmi K50 Series is tipped to feature four smartphones including Redmi K50 Gaming Edition

  • Redmi K50 Gaming Edition is tipped to sport a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC
  • The company is yet to reveal specifications of the Redmi K50 series
  • Redmi K50 Pro+ could feature a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC

Redmi K50 series launch date has been confirmed. The smartphones in the series will succeed the company's Redmi K40 series. The event has been scheduled for February 16 and Redmi is speculated to unveil four new smartphones as part of the Redmi K50 lineup. The company has also shared a poster for the event, tipping the design of the company's upcoming Redmi K50 Gaming Edition smartphone, which is tipped to feature Qualcomm's latest octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and a powerful haptics engine.

In three different posters shared on Weibo, Redmi revealed that it will host an event on February 16 to launch the Redmi K50 series. Redmi is said to be working on Redmi K50, Redmi K50 Pro, Redmi K50 Pro+ and Redmi K50 Gaming Edition as part of the upcoming smartphone lineup. Redmi has not specified which smartphones will be launched at the event, but the poster includes a handset with a mechanical trigger on the right spine of the device, suggesting that Redmi K50 Gaming Edition could debut at the launch event. Previous reports tipped Redmi K50 Gaming Edition to launch ahead of the other models, following the Spring Festival in China that ended on February 6.

redmi k50 series launch posters xiaomi weibo inline redmi k50

The three posters shared by Redmi announcing the launch date of the Redmi K50 series
Photo Credit: Weibo/ Redmi

Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing recently teased the launch of the K50 Series' “first flagship with peak performance” on Weibo. A recent leak by tipster Sam (@Shadow_Leak) suggests that the vanilla Redmi K50 price could be set at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,500), while Redmi K50 Pro and Redmi K50 Pro+ price could be priced at CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 31,700) and CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 38,800) respectively. Meanwhile, the high-end Redmi K50 Gaming Edition may come with a price tag of CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 41,200), according to the tipster.

According to previous reports, Redmi K50 Gaming Edition is tipped to feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC under the hood and come with a powerful new ultra-wideband CyberEngine haptic engine, which will rival haptics performance on iPhone models, according to Redmi. Meanwhile, Redmi K50 was recently spotted on a certification website sporting a Snapdragon 870 SoC, while Redmi K50 Pro and Redmi K50 Pro+ were listed to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8000 and MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoCs, respectively. However, it is worth noting that Redmi is yet to officially reveal the specifications of the phones and has also not indicated their price range. As mentioned, the Redmi K50 series launch event is scheduled for February 16.

Xiaomi India speaks exclusively to Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, on their plans for 2022 and pushing for 120W fast charging with the 11i HyperCharge. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Redmi K50, Redmi K50 Pro, Redmi K50 Pro Plus, Redmi K50 Gaming Edition, Redmi, Xiaomi, Redmi K50 Specifications, Redmi K50 Pro Specifications, Redmi K50 Pro Plus Specifications, Redmi K50 Series
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
