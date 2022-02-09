Redmi K50 series launch date has been confirmed. The smartphones in the series will succeed the company's Redmi K40 series. The event has been scheduled for February 16 and Redmi is speculated to unveil four new smartphones as part of the Redmi K50 lineup. The company has also shared a poster for the event, tipping the design of the company's upcoming Redmi K50 Gaming Edition smartphone, which is tipped to feature Qualcomm's latest octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and a powerful haptics engine.

In three different posters shared on Weibo, Redmi revealed that it will host an event on February 16 to launch the Redmi K50 series. Redmi is said to be working on Redmi K50, Redmi K50 Pro, Redmi K50 Pro+ and Redmi K50 Gaming Edition as part of the upcoming smartphone lineup. Redmi has not specified which smartphones will be launched at the event, but the poster includes a handset with a mechanical trigger on the right spine of the device, suggesting that Redmi K50 Gaming Edition could debut at the launch event. Previous reports tipped Redmi K50 Gaming Edition to launch ahead of the other models, following the Spring Festival in China that ended on February 6.

The three posters shared by Redmi announcing the launch date of the Redmi K50 series

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Redmi

Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing recently teased the launch of the K50 Series' “first flagship with peak performance” on Weibo. A recent leak by tipster Sam (@Shadow_Leak) suggests that the vanilla Redmi K50 price could be set at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,500), while Redmi K50 Pro and Redmi K50 Pro+ price could be priced at CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 31,700) and CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 38,800) respectively. Meanwhile, the high-end Redmi K50 Gaming Edition may come with a price tag of CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 41,200), according to the tipster.

According to previous reports, Redmi K50 Gaming Edition is tipped to feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC under the hood and come with a powerful new ultra-wideband CyberEngine haptic engine, which will rival haptics performance on iPhone models, according to Redmi. Meanwhile, Redmi K50 was recently spotted on a certification website sporting a Snapdragon 870 SoC, while Redmi K50 Pro and Redmi K50 Pro+ were listed to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8000 and MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoCs, respectively. However, it is worth noting that Redmi is yet to officially reveal the specifications of the phones and has also not indicated their price range. As mentioned, the Redmi K50 series launch event is scheduled for February 16.

