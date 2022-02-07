Technology News
Redmi K50 Gaming Edition Teased Ahead of Launch, Series Pricing Details Tipped

Redmi K50 Gaming Edition is tipped to launch ahead of the other Redmi K50 series smartphones.

By David Delima | Updated: 7 February 2022 12:26 IST
Photo Credit: Weibo/ Lu Weibing

Redmi K50 Gaming Edition is tipped to launch first with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC

Highlights
  • Redmi K50 Pro and K50 Pro+ could feature MediaTek Dimensity SoCs
  • The company is yet to reveal details of Redmi K50 series
  • Redmi K50 Gaming Edition will feature an advanced haptic engine

Redmi K50 series' arrival has been teased by the company, ahead of the launch of the smartphones in China. A company executive has teased the Xiaomi brand is set to launch the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition soon. Redmi K50 series is said to consist of four new handsets: Redmi K50, Redmi K50 Pro, Redmi K50 Pro+, and Redmi K50 Gaming Edition. While details of the series have been leaked by tipsters, the company is yet to reveal much about the smartphones such as specifications, availability, and pricing. Meanwhile, pricing details for the Redmi K50 series have been tipped.

In a post on Weibo, Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing revealed that the company was set to launch the K50 Series' “first flagship with peak performance” very soon. The update was posted from a ‘K50Android' handset, according to Weibo. According to previous reports, the company is tipped to launch Redmi K50 Gaming Edition ahead of Redmi K50, Redmi K50 Pro, and Redmi K50 Pro+, in China. Redmi has not yet revealed the official launch dates for specific Redmi K50 handsets.

According to previous reports, Redmi K50 Gaming Edition, which is reportedly set to launch in China after the Spring Festival, will feature the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. The smartphone will also feature a powerful new ultra-wideband CyberEngine haptic engine, which will reportedly rival haptics performance on iPhone models, according to the company.

Redmi K50 series pricing (expected)

Redmi K50 Gaming Edition could be priced at CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 41,300) according to a leak by tipster Sam (@Shadow_Leak) on Twitter. Meanwhile, Redmi K50 could be priced at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,600), while Redmi K50 Pro and Redmi K50 Pro+ price could be set at CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 31,900) and CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 38,900) respectively. As previously mentioned, Redmi is yet to reveal the specifications and pricing details of all four Redmi K50 series handsets.

Redmi K50 series specifications (expected)

Redmi K50, Redmi K50 Pro, and Redmi K50 Pro+ were spotted on a Chinese certification website last week by tipster Digital Chat Station. Redmi K50 is tipped to feature a Snapdragon 870 SoC under the hood. Meanwhile, Redmi K50 Pro and Redmi K50 Pro+ are said to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8000 and MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoCs, respectively.

Comments

David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
