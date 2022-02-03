Photo Credit: Weibo/ Redmi
Redmi K50, Redmi K50 Pro, and Redmi K50 Pro+ have been spotted on a certification website in China, which has tipped the specifications of all three handsets. The company's upcoming Redmi K50 is said to be powered by a Snapdragon 870 SoC, while K50 Pro and K50 Pro+ are listed with MediaTek Dimensity 8000 and Dimensity 9000 SoCs, respectively. Xiaomi is also set to launch a Redmi K50 Gaming Edition smartphone, which is tipped to feature the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and is expected to launch after the Spring Festival.
According to a Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station, Redmi K50 has been certified in China with the model number 22021211RC. Meanwhile Redmi K50 Pro and Redmi K50 Pro+ bear the model number 22041211AC and 22011211C, respectively. Redmi K50 was recently spotted on benchmarking website Geekbench with a 12GB of RAM and running Android 12.
The specifications shared by the tipster in the post indicate the upcoming Redmi K50 could be powered by a Snapdragon 870 SoC, while Redmi K20 Pro is tipped to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 8000 SoC. Meanwhile, Redmi K50 Pro+ is listed to sport the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC. Redmi is yet to officially reveal details about the three smartphone models.
Previous reports indicate that Redmi is planning to launch a Redmi K50 Gaming Edition smartphone ahead of launching Redmi K50, Redmi K50 Pro, and Redmi K50 Pro+. The gaming edition smartphone is expected to launch after the Spring Festival in China. It is tipped to feature Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC under the hood and come with a powerful ‘CyberEngine' ultra-wideband haptic engine that is claimed to rival Apple's iPhone models.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
Advertisement
Advertisement