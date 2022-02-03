Redmi K50, Redmi K50 Pro, and Redmi K50 Pro+ have been spotted on a certification website in China, which has tipped the specifications of all three handsets. The company's upcoming Redmi K50 is said to be powered by a Snapdragon 870 SoC, while K50 Pro and K50 Pro+ are listed with MediaTek Dimensity 8000 and Dimensity 9000 SoCs, respectively. Xiaomi is also set to launch a Redmi K50 Gaming Edition smartphone, which is tipped to feature the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and is expected to launch after the Spring Festival.

According to a Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station, Redmi K50 has been certified in China with the model number 22021211RC. Meanwhile Redmi K50 Pro and Redmi K50 Pro+ bear the model number 22041211AC and 22011211C, respectively. Redmi K50 was recently spotted on benchmarking website Geekbench with a 12GB of RAM and running Android 12.

The specifications shared by the tipster in the post indicate the upcoming Redmi K50 could be powered by a Snapdragon 870 SoC, while Redmi K20 Pro is tipped to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 8000 SoC. Meanwhile, Redmi K50 Pro+ is listed to sport the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC. Redmi is yet to officially reveal details about the three smartphone models.

Previous reports indicate that Redmi is planning to launch a Redmi K50 Gaming Edition smartphone ahead of launching Redmi K50, Redmi K50 Pro, and Redmi K50 Pro+. The gaming edition smartphone is expected to launch after the Spring Festival in China. It is tipped to feature Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC under the hood and come with a powerful ‘CyberEngine' ultra-wideband haptic engine that is claimed to rival Apple's iPhone models.

