Photo Credit: Xiaomiui
Redmi K50 Gaming Edition specifications have been tipped again. The tipster has shared that the upcoming gaming-oriented smartphone will get a 6.67-inch display, dual VC cooling system, and gaming shoulder triggers. Additionally, another tipster has also shared that the upcoming Redmi K50 series will get at least three models – vanilla Redmi K50, Redmi K50 Pro, and Redmi K50 Gaming Edition. Furthermore, the tipster also mentioned that Redmi is developing a few more smartphones but their marketing moniker is not yet known.
Tipster Panda is Bald (translated) shared some key specifications of Redmi K50 Gaming Edition. The gaming-oriented smartphone is said to sport a 6.67-inch Huaxing flexible display with a narrow chin. It is said to pack a 4,700mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. For optics, the Redmi smartphone will reportedly get a triple rear camera setup with either a 48-megapixel or a 64-megapixel primary sensor. Other camera lenses are said to have 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors. At the front, it may get a 16-megapixel selfie sensor.
The tipster mentions that Redmi K50 Gaming Edition could also get dual VC cooling system, gaming shoulder triggers, and side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It is said to measure 162x76.8x8.45mm and weigh 210 grams. The tipster also mentioned the possibility of another Redmi K50 Gaming Edition variant with a less powerful chipset compared to Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.
Another tipster, Digital Chat Station, shared that Redmi K50 series will get three models – vanilla Redmi K50, Redmi K50 Pro, and Redmi K50 Gaming Edition. All these models are also said to get side-mounted fingerprint sensors. However, there is a possibility that one of Redmi K50 series smartphones may get an in-display fingerprint scanner.
Redmi is also working on new smartphones, as per the tipster. Redmi L16 and Redmi L16U are currently under testing. Alongside, the Xiaomi sub-brand is also working on Redmi L19 which is said to be an entry-level smartphone with 4G connectivity and waterdrop-style notch for the selfie camera.
