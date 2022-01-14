Technology News
Redmi K50 Gaming Edition Specifications Surface Online, Said to Come With 6.67-Inch Display

Redmi K50, Redmi K50 Pro, Redmi K50 Gaming Edition said to get side-mounted fingerprint sensors.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 14 January 2022 15:37 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomiui

Redmi K50 Pro is said to get a centrally placed hole-punch cutout

  • Redmi K50 Gaming Edition to reportedly get a triple rear camera setup
  • It is said to pack a 4,700mAh battery with 120W fast charging support
  • Redmi is said to be developing L16, L16U, L19 smartphones

Redmi K50 Gaming Edition specifications have been tipped again. The tipster has shared that the upcoming gaming-oriented smartphone will get a 6.67-inch display, dual VC cooling system, and gaming shoulder triggers. Additionally, another tipster has also shared that the upcoming Redmi K50 series will get at least three models – vanilla Redmi K50, Redmi K50 Pro, and Redmi K50 Gaming Edition. Furthermore, the tipster also mentioned that Redmi is developing a few more smartphones but their marketing moniker is not yet known.

Redmi K50 Gaming Edition specifications (expected)

Tipster Panda is Bald (translated) shared some key specifications of Redmi K50 Gaming Edition. The gaming-oriented smartphone is said to sport a 6.67-inch Huaxing flexible display with a narrow chin. It is said to pack a 4,700mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. For optics, the Redmi smartphone will reportedly get a triple rear camera setup with either a 48-megapixel or a 64-megapixel primary sensor. Other camera lenses are said to have 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors. At the front, it may get a 16-megapixel selfie sensor.

The tipster mentions that Redmi K50 Gaming Edition could also get dual VC cooling system, gaming shoulder triggers, and side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It is said to measure 162x76.8x8.45mm and weigh 210 grams. The tipster also mentioned the possibility of another Redmi K50 Gaming Edition variant with a less powerful chipset compared to Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

Another tipster, Digital Chat Station, shared that Redmi K50 series will get three models – vanilla Redmi K50, Redmi K50 Pro, and Redmi K50 Gaming Edition. All these models are also said to get side-mounted fingerprint sensors. However, there is a possibility that one of Redmi K50 series smartphones may get an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Redmi is also working on new smartphones, as per the tipster. Redmi L16 and Redmi L16U are currently under testing. Alongside, the Xiaomi sub-brand is also working on Redmi L19 which is said to be an entry-level smartphone with 4G connectivity and waterdrop-style notch for the selfie camera.

Xiaomi India speaks exclusively to Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, on their plans for 2022 and pushing for 120W fast charging with the 11i HyperCharge. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Redmi K50 Pro

Redmi K50 Pro

Display 6.67-inch
Front Camera Yes
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity 4,700mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1,080x2,400 pixels
Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2022 hub.

Further reading: Redmi, Redmi K50, Redmi K50 Pro, Redmi K50 Gaming Edition, Redmi K50 Gaming Edition Specifications
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
