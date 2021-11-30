Technology News
loading

Redmi K50 Series Tipped to Feature Both MediaTek Dimensity and Snapdragon SoCs

Redmi K50 series phones are said to come with MIUI 13 pre-installed.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 30 November 2021 13:34 IST
Redmi K50 Series Tipped to Feature Both MediaTek Dimensity and Snapdragon SoCs

Redmi K50 series said to succeed Redmi K40 series (pictured)

Highlights
  • Redmi K50 series' MIUI 13 could be based on Android 11, Android 12
  • Snapdragon-powered models said to be faster than MediaTek models
  • Redmi K50 series to get two MediaTek, two Snapdragon SoCs

Redmi K50 series is said to be in development. As per a tipster, the upcoming Redmi K-series flagship smartphones will be powered by four different processors — two from MediaTek and two from Qualcomm. The tipster also mentions that all four models of the Redmi K50 series will come with the new MIUI 13 pre-installed. The two MediaTek chipsets mentioned are MediaTek Dimensity 7000 and Dimensity 9000. The former is yet to be launched by the Taiwanese semiconductor manufacturer.

Tipster Digital Chat Station has tipped the purported processors that the upcoming Redmi K50 series smartphones will feature. The tipster mentioned four processors — soon-to-be-launched MediaTek Dimensity 7000 SoC, the recently launched MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, the Snapdragon 870 SoC, and the unannounced Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. As per the tipster, the Redmi smartphones with Qualcomm chipsets will be faster than those with MediaTek chipsets.

Digital Chat Station has also hinted that the Redmi K50 series smartphones will come with MIUI 13 pre-installed. However, it is not confirmed if they will get the new MIUI based on Android 11 or Android 12.

Earlier this month, a tipster said that Redmi K50 Gaming Standard Edition and Redmi K50 Gaming Pro would be codenamed Matisse (based on French artist Henri Matisse) and Rubens (based on German artist Peter Paul Rubens). The former is said to have L11A as its internal designation, while the latter is said to get L10 as the internal code.

As per the tipster, the Redmi K50 Gaming Standard Edition will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7000 SoC, while the Redmi K50 Pro will feature the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC. The former is also said to get a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL GW3 sensor.

On the other hand, the Redmi K50 Pro will reportedly be sold globally under the Poco brand, speculated as Poco F4 GT or Poco F3 GT. It is also said to feature either a 120Hz or a 144Hz refresh rate with Goodix and FPC fingerprint sensors. It may get a quad rear camera setup headlined possibly by a 64-megapixel Sony Exmor IMX686 sensor.

What is the best phone to buy right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi, Redmi K50, Redmi K50 Specifications, Redmi K50 Gaming Standard Edition, Redmi K50 Gaming Pro, MIUI 13, Xiaomi
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Bitcoin Trading in India: No Proposal to Recognise Crypto, Says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Related Stories

Redmi K50 Series Tipped to Feature Both MediaTek Dimensity and Snapdragon SoCs
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 11T 5G With Dual Rear Cameras, 90Hz Display Launched in India
  2. Reliance Jio Hikes Prepaid Plan Prices by Up to Rs. 480 in India: All Details
  3. Last Solar Eclipse of 2021: When, How to Watch, Visibility
  4. Redmi Note 11T 5G Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live Event
  5. Google Announces Best Android Apps, Games of 2021 in India
  6. Spider-Man: No Way Home to Release a Day Earlier in India
  7. From Spider-Man: No Way Home to Money Heist, What to Watch in December
  8. Realme GT 2 Pro Will Launch as Company’s Most Premium Flagship
  9. Airtel Revises Its Affordable Recharge Plans, Discontinues Rs. 49 Option
  10. Tom Holland’s Spider-Man Will Get a Second Trilogy of Movies
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi K50 Series Tipped to Feature Both MediaTek Dimensity and Snapdragon SoCs
  2. Bitcoin Trading in India: No Proposal to Recognise Crypto, Says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
  3. MIUI 13 Tipped to Release With Xiaomi 12 Series, Xiaomi 12X and Redmi K50 to Get Android 11-Based Update
  4. Microsoft Clarity Boost Feature for Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available on Edge Browser
  5. Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021: 32 Top Teams to Battle It Out in ‘The Grind’ From December 2
  6. Samsung Galaxy A23 Tipped to Launch in 4G and 5G Versions, Feature 50-Megapixel Main Camera
  7. Redmi Note 11T 5G With Dual Rear Cameras, MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. Google Play Store Apps That Stole Bank Credentials Were Downloaded 300,000 Times
  9. The Book of Boba Fett to Release on Disney+ Hotstar in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, English
  10. Rocket League Sideswipe Game Now Available to Download for Free on Android, iOS Globally
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com