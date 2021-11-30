Redmi K50 series is said to be in development. As per a tipster, the upcoming Redmi K-series flagship smartphones will be powered by four different processors — two from MediaTek and two from Qualcomm. The tipster also mentions that all four models of the Redmi K50 series will come with the new MIUI 13 pre-installed. The two MediaTek chipsets mentioned are MediaTek Dimensity 7000 and Dimensity 9000. The former is yet to be launched by the Taiwanese semiconductor manufacturer.

Tipster Digital Chat Station has tipped the purported processors that the upcoming Redmi K50 series smartphones will feature. The tipster mentioned four processors — soon-to-be-launched MediaTek Dimensity 7000 SoC, the recently launched MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, the Snapdragon 870 SoC, and the unannounced Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. As per the tipster, the Redmi smartphones with Qualcomm chipsets will be faster than those with MediaTek chipsets.

Digital Chat Station has also hinted that the Redmi K50 series smartphones will come with MIUI 13 pre-installed. However, it is not confirmed if they will get the new MIUI based on Android 11 or Android 12.

Earlier this month, a tipster said that Redmi K50 Gaming Standard Edition and Redmi K50 Gaming Pro would be codenamed Matisse (based on French artist Henri Matisse) and Rubens (based on German artist Peter Paul Rubens). The former is said to have L11A as its internal designation, while the latter is said to get L10 as the internal code.

As per the tipster, the Redmi K50 Gaming Standard Edition will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7000 SoC, while the Redmi K50 Pro will feature the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC. The former is also said to get a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL GW3 sensor.

On the other hand, the Redmi K50 Pro will reportedly be sold globally under the Poco brand, speculated as Poco F4 GT or Poco F3 GT. It is also said to feature either a 120Hz or a 144Hz refresh rate with Goodix and FPC fingerprint sensors. It may get a quad rear camera setup headlined possibly by a 64-megapixel Sony Exmor IMX686 sensor.