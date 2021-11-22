Redmi K50 Gaming series is said to be in the works as the next smartphone series from the Chinese smartphone company. Ahead of any official announcement from Xiaomi, some specifications of the handsets have been tipped. The latest Xiaomi smartphone series is likely to include the Redmi K50 Gaming Standard Edition and Redmi K50 Gaming Pro. The latter is said to debut in the global market under the Poco brand. Among the two upcoming phones, Redmi K50 Gaming Standard Edition is said to be exclusive to China. The Redmi K50 Gaming series is said to debut as a successor to the Redmi K40 series and is expected to launch in April 2022.

A noted tipster, who goes by username @xiaomiui shared the alleged specifications for the upcoming Redmi K50 Gaming series based on its IMEI listing. According to the tipster, Xiaomi's Redmi K50 Gaming Standard Edition and Redmi K50 Gaming Pro will be codenamed, Matisse (derived from French artist Henri Matisse) and Rubens (derived from German artist Peter Paul Rubens). The standard model is said to come with model number L11A, while the latter is said to have model number L10. The tipster details the specifications of both devices. It should be noted that Xiaomi hasn't made any announcements around Redmi K50 Gaming series as of yet.

Redmi K50 Gaming Standard Edition specifications (expected)

The handset is reported to launch under the Redmi brand in China with model number 22041211AC aka L11A. The Redmi K50 Gaming Standard Edition is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7000 chipset. The smartphone is said to feature a triple rear camera unit with a 64-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL GW3 sensor.

Redmi K50 Gaming Pro specifications (expected)

The device may come with the Redmi K50 Gaming moniker or Redmi K50 Gaming Pro. In the global market, the handset will go on sale under the Poco brand as Poco F4 GT, or Poco F3 GT. The smartphone is expected to have three variants for China, India, and the global market with model numbers 21121210C, 21121210I, and 21121210G respectively. It is tipped to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC.

The rumoured Redmi K50 Gaming Pro is expected to come with a 120Hz or 144Hz OLED display with Goodix and FPC fingerprint sensors. The handset is tipped to feature a quad rear camera setup at the back. The phone may have a 64-megapixel Sony Exmor IMX686 sensor as the main camera. It is likely to feature a 13-megapixel OV13B10 wide-angle sensor, 8-megapixel OV08856 telemacro sensor, and 2-megapixel GC02M1 sensor as a depth sensor. Another version of the smartphone is speculated to carry a 108-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HM2 sensor as well.