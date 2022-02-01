Redmi is gearing up to launch the Redmi K50 lineup, which is expected to feature four handsets —Redmi K50, Redmi K50 Gaming Edition, Redmi K50 Pro, and Redmi K50 Pro+. There is no official word from the Xiaomi-owned brand regarding the official release date for this lineup. However, Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing took to Weibo recently to tease the upcoming launch event and interact with his followers. During one such interaction, Weibing suggested that the Redmi K50 Pro+ will launch after the release of the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition.

The information comes from a post shared on Weibo through Weibing's official account. He was asked about the release date for the Dimesnity 9000 SoC variant to which he replied that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-powered handset will hit the market first. A recent report suggests that the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition will pack Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. On the other hand, Redmi is expected to feature the Dimensity 9000 SoC in the Redmi K50 Pro+. So, it seems that Weibing might have confirmed the release order of two handsets from the Redmi K50 lineup.

Redmi K50 Gaming Edition specifications (expected)

As per a recent report, Redmi K50 Gaming Edition is said to feature a 6.67-inch Huaxing flexible display. It is expected to house Qualcomm's latest flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. The handset is believed to be equipped with several gaming-oriented features like a dual VC cooling system and gaming shoulder triggers. The smartphone is tipped to pack a 4,700mAh battery with support for up to 120W fast charging.

There is said to be a triple rear camera setup on the phone with either a 48-megapixel or 64-megapixel primary sensor. Additionally, the rear camera setup is tipped to feature 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel secondary sensors. In the front, it is expected to sport a 16-megapixel selfie camera.