Redmi K50 Gaming Edition and Redmi K50 AMG F1 Champion Edition were launched in China on Wednesday. The smartphones are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, feature “Dual VC” heat dissipation system and 120W fast charging technology. Apart from these, the Redmi phones get OLED displays, quad JBL speakers, CyberEngine ultra-wideband X-axis motor, and an exclusive gaming antenna. The Redmi K50 AMG F1 Champion Edition design is inspired by the Mercedes-AMG Formula 1 racing car and gets green accents, carbon fibre texture, and chequered flag pattern elements.

Redmi K50 Gaming Edition price, availability

The Redmi K50 Gaming Edition smartphone comes in 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model that is priced at CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 39,000), a 12GB + 128GB configuration that is priced at CNY 3,599 (roughly Rs. 42,600), and 12GB + 256GB variant priced at CNY 3,899 (roughly Rs. 46,000). It comes in three colour options namely, Black, Blue, and Silver. The special-edition Redmi K50 AMG F1 Champion Edition is available with 12GB of RAM and 256GB storage priced at CNY 4,199 (roughly Rs. 49,700).

Pre-bookings for the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition will start tonight with the sale starting from February 18. As of now, there is no information on international availability for the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition, including in India.

The Redmi K50 Gaming Edition is offered in multiple colour options

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi K50 Gaming Edition specifications

The difference between Redmi K50 Gaming Edition and Redmi K50 AMG F1 Champion Edition is design, RAM, and storage. Apart from this, the phones are the same. The Dual-SIM Redmi K50 Gaming Edition runs Android 12-based MIUI 13, and features a 6.67-inch full HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED panel. The display gets a 120Hz refresh rate, a 480Hz touch sampling rate, Displaymate A+ rating, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

Under the hood, the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition phones get Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoCs with IO Turbo, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The company says that the phones get dual VC cooling with 4,860mm square heat dissipation area.

For photography, the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition smartphones come with a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 primary sensor, which is paired with a 6P lens. There is an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera with a 120-degree field-of-view, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. The camera setup also gets a Flicker Sensor. For selfies, the phone comes with a 20-megapixel Sony IMX596 sensor.

The new Redmi K50 Gaming Edition smartphones come with up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS/ NFC, Infrared (IR) blaster, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, barometer, gyroscope, magnetic compass, and proximity sensor.

Other features on the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition smartphones include JBL four-unit speaker, magnetic power pop-up shoulder key 2.0, and CyberEngine ultra-wideband X-axis motor, which is claimed to be more powerful than the one on iPhone 13 series smartphones. The Redmi phones also come with a 4,700mAh battery with 120W fast wired charging, which is claimed to fully charge the phones from zero to 100 percent in 17 minutes. The phone measures 162.5x76.7x8.5mm and weighs 210 grams.

