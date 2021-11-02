Technology News
Redmi K40S Reportedly Cancelled by Xiaomi, Redmi K50 Series in Development

Redmi K50, Redmi K50 Pro, and Redmi K50 Pro+ are said to be in the works.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 2 November 2021 15:49 IST
Redmi K40S Reportedly Cancelled by Xiaomi, Redmi K50 Series in Development

Redmi K50 series is said to debut in line with the Redmi K30 series and Redmi K40 series smartphones

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 11T was rumoured to launch in China as Redmi K40S
  • Xiaomi unveiled the Xiaomi 11T and 11T Pro in global market in September
  • Redmi K50 series said to feature the Snapdragon 778G

Xiaomi was rumoured to launch Xiaomi 11T as Redmi K40S in the Chinese market. Now, fresh leaks suggest that the Redmi K50 series is in the pipeline as the next flagship phone from the brand, instead of Redmi K40S. The Redmi K50 series is said to debut in line with the Redmi K30 series and Redmi K40 series smartphones. The Redmi K50 series is said to comprise the vanilla Redmi K50, Redmi K50 Pro, and the top-end Redmi K50 Pro+.

Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing reportedly denied the launch of Redmi K40S. He has reportedly confirmed to MyDrivers that there won't be Redmi K40S, and the company is working on the Redmi K50 lineup. Separately, known tipster Digital Chat Station posted on Weibo that Redmi K40S hasn't appeared at Chinese certification sites, which points to cancellation of the handset. Further, the tipster hinted about the launch of the Xiaomi 12 lineup and Redmi K50 series. He added that the upcoming smartphones will come with Snapdragon 870 chipset.

As per a 91Mobiles report, the purported Redmi K50 series will include the standard Redmi K50, Redmi K50 Pro, and the top-end Redmi K50 Pro+ models. The upcoming series will be launched later this year or early next year in China. The smartphones are reported to come with an in-display fingerprint sensor. As per the report, two smartphones under the Redmi K50 series will feature the Snapdragon 778G chipset. Redmi K50 and the Redmi K50 Pro are said to have Snapdragon 870 SoC. The Redmi K50 Pro+ variant is said to pack Snapdragon 898 SoC and carries 120W fast charging support.

Redmi K50 is reported to feature a 48-megapixel rear primary sensor, while Redmi K50 Pro is said to offer a 50-megapixel main sensor. Redmi K50 Pro+ is said to feature a 108-megapixel primary rear sensor. The Redmi Pro+ model is also reported to have 120W fast charging support. Other variants are said to offer a maximum of 100W fast charging support.

Redmi K30S was launched in October 2020 as a rebadged variant of Mi 10T. Likewise, Xiaomi 11T and Xiaomi 11T Pro were unveiled in the global market in September this year.

How's Nokia brand licensee making trying to compete against Realme and Xiaomi in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Redmi K30S

Redmi K30S

Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

Further reading: Xiaomi, Redmi K50, Redmi K40S, Redmi K50 Specifications, Xiaomi 11T
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Amazon Alexa Users to Lose Email Access, Third-Party Package Tracking From November 8

Redmi K40S Reportedly Cancelled by Xiaomi, Redmi K50 Series in Development
