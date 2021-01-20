Redmi K40 will come with a sub-flagship SoC, while the Redmi K40 Pro will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, according to a tipster. Xiaomi recently teased to launch the Redmi K40 series sometime next month. The company also revealed that the new series will debut at a starting price of CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 33,900). Both Redmi K40 and Redmi K40 Pro are expected to feature AMOLED displays along with hole-punch design and include fast charging support.

The tipster has posted on Weibo that the regular Redmi K40 in the new series would come with an upcoming sub-flagship SoC. This is contrary to some earlier reports that suggested Snapdragon 888 on the upcoming Redmi phone.

Last week, Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing posted a teaser on Weibo that indicated Snapdragon 888 on the Redmi K40 series. That teaser also included the CNY 2,999 price tag. The tipster has, however, claimed that both the flagship Snapdragon SoC and the starting price of CNY 2,999 will only be associated with the Redmi K40 Pro in the series.

Details about the chipset powering the Redmi K40 are not yet revealed. Nevertheless, it is likely to be a MediaTek Dimensity SoC, if we look at a previous report. Some speculation also exists that the regular Redmi K40 could be powered by a new Snapdragon 700-series SoC. This might be called the Snapdragon 775G.

Earlier this week, Weibing teased that the Redmi K40 would deliver nearly 37 hours of battery life on a single charge. The executive posted a screenshot to show 64 percent remaining battery charging on the phone after 10.5 hours of usage. That screenshot also suggested a full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display.

The Redmi K40 series is also expected to come with a 33W charger to deliver fast charging support. The phones are also likely to run on Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 out-of-the-box.

