Redmi K40 May Just Have Been Spotted on 3C Certification Site With 33W Charger

A new Xiaomi phone is listed on 3C certification site in China with the model number M2006J10C.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 17 June 2020 13:01 IST
Redmi K40 is reported to be in the works

Highlights
  • The Xiaomi phone is listed to come with a MDY-11-EX charger
  • This is the same charger that ships with the Redmi K30 Pro
  • This Xiaomi phone could also be the rumoured Mi CC10

Redmi K30 was launched in December last year, and given that Xiaomi is now refreshing some of its devices every six months, the Redmi K40 launch should not be too far way. A new Xiaomi model has been spotted on 3C certification site, and it is rumoured to be the Redmi K40. The new model is listed to come with a MDY-11-EX charger. This charger also ships with the Redmi K30 Pro series, and this could be mean that the new model may be the successor of the Redmi K30 series - most likely to be called the Redmi K40.

The new Xiaomi phone is listed on 3C certification site in China with the model number M2006J10C. It is listed to come with a MDY-11-EX charger, which means it could offer 33W fast charging, same as the Redmi K30 Pro. Therefore the new model is speculated to be the Redmi K40 phone, and the listing hints that Xiaomi is working on bringing the new phone in the market. Of course, given that it has been spotted on 3C, it should launch in China first. The 3C listing also suggests 5G connectivity. The certification was issued a few days ago on June 15. It was first spotted by Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station.

Few reports also suggest that the new Xiaomi model may be the rumoured Mi CC10. The predecessor Mi CC9 was unveiled in July last year, so the successor is due soon. In any case, there is little else that we know about the Redmi K40 or the Mi CC10 phones and we expect more details to crop up soon. Clarity on what the new M2006J10C model will be called may be achieved in future probable leaks.

The Redmi K30 was unveiled in China three months later in March 2020. This device comes with a pop-up selfie camera and a quad camera setup at the back.

Is Mi Notebook 14 series the best affordable laptop range for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: Redmi K40, Redmi K40 Specifications, Xiaomi, Redmi, Mi CC10, CCC
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
