Redmi K40 Specifications Leaked Online, Said to Have MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC

Redmi K40 may mimic the display refresh rate of Redmi K30.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 29 June 2020 18:45 IST
Redmi K30 could receive its successor soon

Highlights
  • Redmi K40 is said to have a MediaTek MT6889 SoC
  • The Redmi phone is also rumoured to include a 4,500mAh battery
  • Redmi K40 was recently spotted on a 3C listing with 33W charging support

Redmi K40 specifications have been leaked online. The new Redmi phone, which is likely to be the successor to the Redmi K30 that was launched in December in both 4G and 5G options, is said to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC. The Redmi K40 is also rumoured to have a 4,500mAh battery. The new revelations come days after a listing surfaced on the China Compulsory Certification (3C) site that was believed to be a Redmi K40 model. That 3C listing suggested 33W charging support on the next-generation Redmi K-series phone.

Redmi K40 specifications (rumoured)

A tipster on Weibo leaked the specifications of the Redmi K40. The tipster mentioned that the new Redmi phone would come with a 120Hz display. This is in line with the Redmi K30 series that debuted with a 120Hz refresh rate-supporting display that has a dual hole-punch design.

The Redmi K40 is also said to have a MT6889 chip, which is the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC. This supports 5G connectivity and has octa-core processing support. Further, the Redmi K40 is rumoured to have a 4,500mAh battery.

Xiaomi hasn't yet provided any information pertaining to the Redmi K40. Gadgets 360 was also not able to independently verify what has been posted on Weibo. It is, therefore, safe to consider the latest claims with a pinch of salt.

Earlier this month, the 3C site showed a Redmi model with model number M2006J10C that is believed to debut as the Redmi K40. That listing didn't provide any details about the new phone, though it did suggest 33W charging support.

Comments

Further reading: Redmi K40 specifications, Redmi K40, Redmi, Xiaomi
LG Harmony 4 With Dual Rear Cameras, 3,500mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

