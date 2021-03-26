Redmi K40 series of smartphones have achieved A+ rating from DisplayMate, the company shared on Chinese micro-blogging website Weibo. The series includes Redmi K40, Redmi K40 Pro, and Redmi K40 Pro+ and all three phones launched in China late last month. They come with E4 AMOLED displays that support high refresh rates and 1,300 nits of peak brightness. DisplayMate tests and evaluates all types of displays to analyse different aspects of what makes a display good or bad.

Xiaomi took to Weibo to share through its Redmi account that its Redmi K40 series phones have been given A+ rating by DisplayMate. According to the conclusion (Redmi K40, Redmi K40 Pro/ Pro+) drawn by DisplayMate on its website, Redmi K40, Redmi K40 Pro, and Redmi K40 Pro+ all have “uniformly consistent top tier display performance” and have received very good to excellent rating in all performance and accuracy categories. The three phones offer “close to textbook-perfect calibration accuracy and performance.”

The Redmi K40 series has three colour modes – Auto Colour Mode, Original Colour Mode DCI-P3, and Original Colour Mode sRGB. DisplayMate tested all three modes and found that while the auto mode delivers very good images, the other two modes delivered excellent images. The two original modes had excellent colour accuracy and excellent calibration as well. The auto mode, in some cases, showed intentionally vivid colours and intentionally higher image contrast.

The displays either break or match 11 smartphone display performance records which qualifies them for the A+ rating. This is the highest display performance rating given by DisplayMate.

DisplayMate also tested Poco F3 alongside the Redmi K40 series as it is just a rebranded Redmi K40. Poco F3 also got an A+ rating and passed the same tests that the Redmi K40 was put through.

Redmi K40 series is currently exclusive to China and the vanilla Redmi K40 was launched in the European market as the Poco F3. It is believed that Redmi K40 could arrive in India as Mi 11X and Redmi K40 Pro+ could arrive as Mi 11X Pro.

Has the Redmi Note 10 Series raised the bar in the budget phone market in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.