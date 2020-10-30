Redmi K40 has been spotted on a certification website with model number M2011K2C according to a report. While the listing does not reveal any key specifications, the Redmi K40 series is expected to be powered by Qualcomm processors with the vanilla model being powered by a Snapdragon 7 series SoC and the Pro variant coming with the new Snapdragon 8 series SoC. As of now, Xiaomi has not shared any information on the Redmi K40 series of smartphones, or when they will be launched.

According to a report by MyDrivers, a Xiaomi phone with model number M2011K2C has been spotted in a network access certification which suggests the phone will have 5G support. The listing does not provide any more information about the phone. The report by MyDrivers suggests this is part of the Redmi K40 series and states that vanilla Redmi K40 may be powered by a Snapdragon 7 series SoC, while the rumoured Redmi K40 Pro may be powered by the upcoming Snapdragon 875 SoC.

While Xiaomi has not shared any information about the Redmi K40 series or what processors might be powering it, an older report also mentions that the Redmi K40 will come with a Qualcomm chipset carrying a model number SM7350, believed to be the Snapdragon 775 SoC, and the Redmi K40 Pro will come with an SM8350 chipset, which is believed to be Qualcomm's top-end Snapdragon 875 SoC. A similar pattern was followed for the Redmi K30 series.

The report also mentions that the Redmi K40 will launch in China in the fourth quarter of 2020 while the Redmi K40 Pro will arrive in the first quarter of next year.

The Snapdragon 875 SoC is expected to be unveiled on December 1 as Qualcomm had sent invites for an event where it will reveal the “latest and greatest Snapdragon news”. It is possible that the new Snapdragon 7 series SoC will also be unveiled at the event.

