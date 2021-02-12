Redmi K40, Redmi K40 Pro Specifications Tipped via Alleged TENAA Listing

Redmi K40 and Redmi K40 Pro have been allegedly spotted on Chinese regulator body TENAA's website with some specifications. The phones were previously listed on TENAA with just the images but the listing has since been updated with specifications. Both phones are said to come with 5G connectivity and run Android 11 out of the box. Xiaomi has previously revealed that the Redmi K40 will be released on February 25 and the Redmi K40 Pro is expected to be announced as well.

Redmi K40, Redmi K40 Pro: Specifications (expected)

The TENAA listings for the Redmi K40 and Redmi K40 Pro, as shared by 91Mobiles, come with model numbers M2012K11AC and M2012K11C. The model numbers match a previous listing on the 3C certification site. Both phones are said to run Android 11 and feature 6.67-inch displays. The phones could be backed by 4,500mAh batteries with support for fast charging. They will feature 5G and 4G connectivity. Both the Redmi K40 and Redmi K40 Pro are said to measure 163.7x76.4x7.8mm.

The images on TENAA, leaked recently, show the Redmi K40 with two large and two small sensors on the back. The camera module looks similar to the one on the Mi 11 but a little stretched. They show a centrally located hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. Similarly, for the Redmi K40 Pro, two large sensors and two small sensors can be seen within the rear camera module that also houses the flash. A blue variant of the phone can be seen in the images.

Also, the About phone sections of the two phones were allegedly leaked suggesting the Redmi K40 will come with a Snapdragon 870 SoC while the Redmi K40 Pro will come with a Snapdragon 888 SoC.

The Redmi K40 was allegedly spotted in a Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) listing as well with model number M2012K11AI suggesting that the phone will be launched in India, presumably soon. The company has shared the Redmi K40 will be launched on February 25 in China and that may be the date for the Indian launch as well.

