Redmi K40 Pro With Snapdragon 888 SoC, Redmi K40 With Snapdragon 870 SoC Tipped; Design, Specifications Leaked

Redmi K40 Pro may have a variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 10 February 2021 11:03 IST
Photo Credit: Gizmochina

Redmi K40 Pro, Redmi K40 alleged TENAA listing shows rear panel design

Highlights
  • Redmi K40 Pro and Redmi K40 could feature central hole-punch cutouts
  • Both phones may carry a 108-megapixel primary sensor
  • Redmi K40 series will launch on February 25

Redmi K40 Pro will be powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC and the Redmi K40 will be powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC, a set of leaked screenshots have shown. The Redmi K40 series has been in the news for quite some time now and the company has confirmed the phones will be launched on February 25. Additionally, the Redmi K40 and Redmi K40 Pro have also been reportedly spotted on TENAA's website with camera modules that look similar to the Mi 11.

Redmi K40 Pro specifications (expected)

A tipster on Chinese microblogging website Weibo shared alleged screenshots of the About Phone page for both the Redmi K40 Pro and Redmi K40 hinting at some of the specifications. The Redmi K40 Pro is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC, and have a variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It shows a 6.81-inch display with 1,440x3,200 pixels resolution and a 5,000mAh battery.

In terms of cameras, the Redmi K40 Pro may pack a quad rear camera setup that includes a 108-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megapixel secondary sensor, a 5-megapixel tertiary sensor, and a 2-megapixel quaternary sensor. On the front, the phone may feature a 30-megapixel selfie shooter.

Speaking of the camera setup, an alleged TENAA listing for a phone believed to be the Redmi K40 Pro shows images of the front and the back. The rear camera module seems to be the same as the one on the Mi 11, just a bit stretched. Two large sensors and two small sensors can be seen within the module that also houses the flash. A blue variant of the phone can be seen in the images.

O the front, the Redmi K40 Pro could come with a centrally located hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera.

Redmi K40 specifications (expected)

The Redmi K40 may be powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC, which is a slightly tweaked version of the Snapdragon 865+, the About Phone page suggests. This variant of the phone has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It has the same 6.81-inch display and is backed by a 4,500mAh battery. For optics, the Redmi K40 seems to replace the 13-megapixel shooter allegedly present in the Pro variant with an 8-megapixel sensor while the others remain the same.

The alleged TENAA listing for the Redmi K40 that carries model number M2012K11AC shows a similar rear camera design as the Redmi K40 Pro with two large and two small sensors. On the front, it seems to feature a centrally located hole-punch cutout which Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing has previously teased to be the “world's smallest.” The listing shows a grey variant of the phone.

Notably, the TENAA listings were spotted by GIzmochina and Gadgets 360 could not independently verify them.

Is Mi 10i a OnePlus Nord killer? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Comments

Further reading: Redmi, Xiaomi, Redmi K40, Redmi K40 Pro, Redmi K40 specifications, Redmi K40 Pro specifications
Vineet Washington
