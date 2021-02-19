Redmi K40 series has been teased ahead of its February 25 launch by Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing on Weibo. The executive has shared an image of a triple rear camera setup with two large sensors and one small sensor. In a separate post, he also confirmed that the Redmi K40 will be the Xiaomi sub-brand's first smartphone series to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. The series is expected to include Redmi K40 and Redmi K40 Pro smartphones. But since the posts only mention Redmi K40 series, it is unclear which of the two models will get triple rear cameras and the Snapdragon 888 SoC.

Weibing has started teasing details about the Redmi K40 series ahead of its February 25 launch. The executive shared a teaser image on Chinese microblogging website Weibo revealing a triple rear camera setup. The image shows two large sensors, a smaller sensor, a flash, and what seems to be laser autofocus — all housed inside a camera module that looks similar to the one on the Xiaomi Mi 11, only elongated. The teaser image also shared that the launch event on February 25 will start at 7:30pm local time (5pm IST).

In a separate post, Weibing shared that the Redmi K40 series will be the first Redmi series to come with the Snapdragon 888 SoC. Again, it is unclear which variant in the series will be powered by the latest Qualcomm SoC. However, a tipster had earlier suggested that the Redmi K40 Pro will feature the Snapdragon 888 SoC while the vanilla Redmi K40 will feature the Snapdragon 870 SoC.

Redmi K40, Redmi K40 Pro specifications (expected)

Besides the SoCs, both the Redmi K40 and the Redmi K40 Pro are said to come with 6.81-inch displays with 1,440x3,200 pixels resolution and a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. In terms of optics, there seem to be some discrepancies between what was previously leaked and what the new teaser shows. Both the variants were rumoured to come with quad rear camera setups, but it looks at least one of the Redmi K40 variants will have a triple rear camera setup. Additionally, the Redmi K40 may be powered by a 4,500mAh battery while the Redmi K40 Pro may come with a 5,000mAh battery.

Is Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra the most complete Android phone yet? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.