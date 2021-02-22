Redmi K40 series specifications have been teased by Xiaomi ahead of its formal launch in China. The company has revealed that the Redmi K40 series will come with a 4,520mAh battery as standard and will feature an AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The series, that will comprise regular Redmi K40 and Redmi K40 Pro, is also teased to have dual stereo speakers. A teaser image has also been released to show off the back of the Redmi K40 series. The Redmi K40 series is set to launch in China on Thursday, February 25. Alongside the new Redmi K40 phones, Xiaomi is launching a new RedmiBook Pro notebook model at its forthcoming event.

Redmi K40 series specifications

As per the series of teasers posted on Weibo, the Redmi K40 series will sport E4 AMOLED display with refresh rate of 120Hz. The new display technology is claimed to offer an enhanced viewing experience. Xiaomi has also confirmed that the regular Redmi K40 will feature a flat display design. Further, the display is teased to have a minimal hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera that will be similar to the size of a sesame seed, that comes in an average size of 2mm. The Redmi K40 series was earlier teased to have the world's "smallest" selfie camera hole.

In addition to the display details, Xiaomi has revealed through a teaser that the Redmi K40 series will come with 4,520mAh battery. The phones will also feature dual stereo audio output along with Dolby Atmos surround sound experience. Additionally, the Redmi K40 series will have Hi-Res Audio certification.

Xiaomi has also posted an image showing the Redmi K40 series from its back. It suggests a distinct pattern on the back of the new phones with diagonal strikes. The triple rear camera setup can also clearly be seen from the teaser image.

Last week, Xiaomi confirmed the presence of Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 on the Redmi K40 series. It is, however, unclear whether the flagship SoC will be limited to Redmi K40 Pro or will also be available on the regular Redmi K40.

The Redmi K40 series launch is still three days away. However, Xiaomi last week started taking its reservations in China through JD.com. GizmoChina reports that the company received more than 230,000 reservations within two days of their beginning in the country.

Xiaomi will host the Redmi K40 series launch in China on Thursday at 7:30pm CST Asia (5pm IST). Alongside the new phones, the company will unveil its new RedmiBook Pro model that has also been teased on Weibo.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.