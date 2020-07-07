Redmi K40 will debut between October and December this year, while the Redmi K40 will arrive sometime in the first quarter of 2021, according to a tipster. The new development comes just days after purported specifications of the Redmi K40 surfaced online. The new Redmi phone is speculated as the successor to the Redmi K30 that was launched in December in both 4GB and 5G versions. Alongside the Redmi K40 and Redmi K40 Pro, Xiaomi is in the rumour mill for the Redmi K30 Ultra. The company, however, hasn't provided any clarity on any of the three rumoured models.

As per the tipster who has posted the details on Weibo, the regular Redmi K40 will launch in China in the fourth quarter of this year. Xiaomi is also said to have the Redmi K40 Pro in the plans that would arrive sometime in the first quarter of next year.

The tipster claims that the Redmi K40 will come with a Qualcomm chipset carrying a model number SM7350. This is believed to be a new Qualcomm Snapdragon 775 SoC. In contrast, the Redmi K40 Pro is rumoured to come with an SM8350 chipset. This particular model is believed to be powered by Qualcomm's top-end, Snapdragon 875 SoC that would launch either late this year or early next year.

A previous report suggested that the Redmi K40 would come with the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC. However, that chipset could be a part of the Redmi K30 Ultra instead.

The Redmi K40 is also speculated to have 33W charging support, if we believe a recent 3C listing. The phone is also likely to run a new MIUI version.

Xiaomi hasn't revealed any details about the Redmi K40 and Redmi K40 Pro. Also, Gadgets 360 wasn't able to independently verify the claims made by the tipster. It is, therefore, safe to take the latest rumour with a pinch of salt.

Is Redmi Note 9 Pro Max the best affordable camera phone in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.