  Redmi K40, Redmi K40 Pro, Redmi K40 Pro+ With Triple Rear Cameras, 120Hz AMOLED Display Launched: Price, Specifications

Redmi K40, Redmi K40 Pro, Redmi K40 Pro+ With Triple Rear Cameras, 120Hz AMOLED Display Launched: Price, Specifications

Redmi K40 price starts at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 22,500), while Redmi K40 Pro begins at CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 31,500) and Redmi K40 Pro+ carries a price tag of CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs. 41,600).

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 25 February 2021 19:28 IST
Redmi K40, Redmi K40 Pro, Redmi K40 Pro+ With Triple Rear Cameras, 120Hz AMOLED Display Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi K40 comes in three distinct colour options to choose from

Highlights
  • Redmi K40 and Redmi K40 Pro share many similarities
  • All three Redmi phones feature an E4 AMOLED display
  • Redmi K40 Pro and Redmi K40 Pro+ are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

Redmi K40, Redmi K40 Pro, and Redmi K40 Pro+ launched at an event in China on Thursday as Xiaomi's latest smartphones in the Redmi K series. While the Redmi K40 comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, the Redmi K40 Pro and Redmi K40 Pro+ offer the top-of-the-line Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. All three Redmi phones come with triple rear cameras, hole-punch display design, and a gradient back design. The Redmi K40, Redmi K40 Pro, and Redmi K40 Pro+ also feature a 120Hz AMOLED display, as well as stereo speakers along with Dolby Atmos support. Alongside the Redmi K40 series, Xiaomi launched its new RedmiBook Pro 14 and RedmiBook Pro 15 models as well as Redmi AirDots 3 earbuds at the event.

Redmi K40, Redmi K40 Pro, Redmi K40 Pro+ price

Redmi K40 price has been set at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 22,500) for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while its 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 24,700), 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 28,000), and the top-end 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model at CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 30,400). The phone comes in Dreamland, Icy White, and Glossy Black colours.

In contrast, the Redmi K40 Pro comes with a price tag of CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 31,500) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone also comes in 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option at CNY 2,999 (33,800), 8GB RAM + 256GB storage at CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 37,000). The Redmi K40 Pro+, on the other hand, has the lone 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant at CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs. 41,600). The Redmi K40 Pro and Redmi K40 Pro+ both will be available in three colour options.

The Redmi K40 series is currently available for pre-bookings in China, with their availability scheduled for March 4. However, details about its global launch are yet to be revealed.

Redmi K40 specifications

The Redmi K40 runs on Android 11 with MIUI 12 on top and features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) E4 AMOLED display with 1,300 nits of peak brightness, 120Hz refresh rate, and 360Hz touch sampling rate. The display also comes with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 2.76mm of hole-punch design that is touted to be the smallest in the world. The phone is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, along with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. Xiaomi compared the Redmi K40 with the iQoo 7 that was launched in China last month.

In terms of optics, the Redmi K40 features a 48-megapixel Sony IMX582 primary sensor, along with a 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5-megapixel tertiary sensor with a macro lens. The phone also carries a 20-megapixel camera sensor at the front for selfies and video chats.

The Redmi K40 has up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, Infrared (IR), and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. The phone also includes an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Xiaomi has provided a 4,520mAh battery on the Redmi K40 that supports 33W fast charging. The phone also comes with a double-sided Corning Gorilla Glass protection on both front and back sides. Besides, it comes with 7.8mm of thickness and has 196 grams of weight.

Redmi K40 Pro specifications

The Redmi K40 Pro comes with MIUI 12 based on Android 11 and features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) E4 AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling rate. The display of the Redmi K40 Pro is also A+ certified by screen benchmarking firm DisplayMate. Under the hood, there is the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM.

redmi k40 pro plus image xiaomi Redmi K40 Pro Redmi K40 Pro Plus

Redmi K40 Pro comes with an A+ certified display
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

 

On the optics front, the Redmi K40 Pro carries the triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 primary sensor, along with an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle 119-degree lens and a 5-megapixel tertiary sensor.

The Redmi K40 Pro houses up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It includes 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, Infrared (IR), and a USB Type-C port. The phone also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. Further, it packs a 4,520mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

Just like the Redmi K40, the Redmi K40 Pro comes with 7.8mm of thickness and 196 grams of weight.

Redmi K40 Pro+ specifications

The Redmi K40 Pro+ shares the same hardware of the Redmi K40 Pro, though with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The phone also has a 108-megapixel Samsung HM2 primary sensor instead of the 64-megapixel sensor available on the Redmi K40 Pro. Rest of its specifications are identical to the regular Pro model.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Redmi K40

Redmi K40

Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-Ultrapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4520mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Redmi K40 Pro

Redmi K40 Pro

Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-Ultrapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4520mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Redmi K40 Pro+

Redmi K40 Pro+

Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-Ultrapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4520mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
