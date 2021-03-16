Technology News
  • Redmi K40 Pro+ May Debut in India as Mi 11X Pro, Redmi K40 Pro Could Remain Exclusive to China

Redmi K40 Pro+ May Debut in India as Mi 11X Pro, Redmi K40 Pro Could Remain Exclusive to China

Mi 11X Pro was earlier speculated to come as a rebranded Redmi K40 Pro.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 16 March 2021 14:49 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi K40 Pro+ was launched in China alongside Redmi K40 and Redmi K40 Pro

Highlights
  • Redmi K40 Pro+ could debut in global markets as Mi 11i
  • Some evidence in MIUI Camera app suggested the development
  • Redmi K40 series was launched in China last month

Redmi K40 Pro+ may debut in India as Mi 11X Pro and in global markets as Mi 11i, a tipster has spotted related evidence through a recent MIUI Camera app. The Redmi K40 series, that was launched in China last month, was earlier speculated to arrive in global markets under the Poco branding. However, the latest development suggests that the new Redmi phones could launch globally with Xiaomi's Mi brand. It is also likely that Redmi K40 Pro in the Redmi K40 series may not make its way to global markets and could remain exclusive to the Chinese market.

Tipster Kacper Skrzypek, who's also an active member on the XDA Developers forums, has found the details about the global Redmi K40-series versions through the code snippets available in a recent MIUI Camera app.

As per the code snippets, that have been shared through a screenshot on Twitter, Mi 11X Pro is associated with a codename “haydn_pro_india”. The “haydn pro” codename was previously linked with the Redmi K40 Pro+. The phone also appears to debut in global markets with codename “haydn_pro_global” as Mi 11i.

The tipster also found evidence for the global debut of Redmi K40. The phone is expected to arrive as Poco F3 in global markets and as Mi 11X in India.

Earlier this month, Skrzypek suggested that Redmi K40 Pro could arrive as the Mi 11X Pro in India. It has, however, now been found that since the codename “haydn” for Redmi K40 Pro isn't there in the snippets that have hinted at other Redmi K40-series rebranded models, Redmi K40 Pro may not debut anywhere outside China.

Xiaomi launched the Redmi K40 series in China last month. The series comprises Redmi K40, Redmi K40 Pro, and Redmi K40 Pro+. All three phones feature triple rear cameras and 120Hz AMOLED displays.

Within just five minutes of the initial sale round in China, the Redmi K40 series surpassed the sales of 300,000 units, the company announced on Weibo.

Has the Redmi Note 10 Series raised the bar in the budget phone market in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Walmart Onn Branded Streaming Stick Running Android TV 10 Spotted via FCC Listing

