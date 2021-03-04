Technology News
Redmi K40 Series Sees 300,000 Units Sold Within 5 Minutes of Going on Sale, Says Xiaomi

The Redmi K40 series total units sold include all variants of Redmi K40, Redmi K40 Pro, and Redmi K40 Pro+.

4 March 2021
Redmi K40 series smartphones run on Android 11 with MIUI 12 on top

Highlights
  • Redmi K40 series smartphones feature similar displays
  • Redmi K40 has a 48-megapixel primary sensor
  • Redmi K40 Pro and Redmi K40 Pro+ feature 4,520mAh batteries

Redmi K40 series smartphones sold 300,000 units within the first five minutes of going on sale in China, the Xiaomi sub-brand announced on Weibo. It also said that the series will go on next sale on March 8. The Redmi K40 series includes Redmi K40, Redmi K40 Pro, and Redmi K40 Pro+ smartphones. The smartphones were launched in China on February 25. All three handsets sport triple rear cameras, a hole-punch display design, and AMOLED displays with a 120Hz refresh rate.

As per Redmi's post on Weibo, the Redmi K40 series sale units includes all the variants and colour options of the Redmi K40, the Redmi K40 Pro, and the Redmi K40 Pro+ smartphones. Redmi hasn't given a breakdown of which variant, model, or colour sold how many units. Previously, the company claimed that it had sold 350,000 units of Xiaomi Mi 11 in the first five minutes of going on sale.

Redmi K40, Redmi K40 Pro, Redmi K40 Pro+ specifications

All the three phones in the series, the Redmi K40, the Redmi K40 Pro, and the Redmi K40 Pro+ run on Android 11 with MIUI 12 on top. The Redmi K40 features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and a 2.76mm of hole-punch design, which is touted to be the smallest in the world. The phone is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The Redmi K40 features a 48-megapixel Sony IMX582 primary sensor, along with an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5-megapixel tertiary sensor with a macro lens. The phone features a 20-megapixel camera sensor at the front for selfies and video chats. Its connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, Infrared (IR), and a USB Type-C port. The phone includes an in-display fingerprint sensor and a 4,520mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

The Redmi K40 Pro and Redmi K40 Pro+ feature the same display as the Redmi K40. They are both powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. The Redmi K40 Pro comes with up to 8GB of RAM, and the Redmi K40 Pro+ is offered with up to 12GB of RAM.

On the optics front, the Redmi K40 Pro carries a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 primary sensor, along with an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5-megapixel tertiary sensor. The Redmi K40 Pro+ has a 108-megapixel Samsung HM2 primary sensor instead of the 64-megapixel sensor. The rest of the camera specifications of the Redmi K40 Pro+ are same as the Redmi K40 Pro.

Both phones feature up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Their connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, Infrared (IR), and a USB Type-C port. Both Redmi K40 Pro and Redmi K40 Pro+ come with in-display fingerprint sensors, and pack 4,520mAh batteries that support 33W fast charging.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-Ultrapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4520mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Sourabh Kulesh
  Redmi K40 Series Sees 300,000 Units Sold Within 5 Minutes of Going on Sale, Says Xiaomi
