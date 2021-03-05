Redmi K40 series was launched in China last month and there's been no communication from Xiaomi regarding the launch of the phones in the global market. An earlier report suggested that Redmi K40 may launch as Poco F3 in markets outside of China, but a new leak claims that the phones may launch with a completely different name in the Indian market. Specifically, Redmi K40 Pro and Redmi K40 are reported to launch in India as the Mi 11X Pro and Mi 11X, respectively.

XDA Developers member and tipster Kacper Skrzypek shared and highlighted an internal code that seems to suggest that Redmi K40 Pro and Redmi K40 phones will not launch under the Poco brand in India. For instance, the code mentions a handset codenamed ‘aliothin' with a model number M2012K11AI. It suggests that this phone is likely going to be called Mi 11X. Redmi K40 is codenamed ‘alioth' and the additional ‘in' suffixed in the new codename is likely for handsets launched in the Indian market. This leads to speculations that Redmi K40 may launch in India as Mi 11X and not as the Poco F3.

Similarly, Skrzypek shared another screenshot of code with a handset named Mi 11X Pro, and this is likely to be a Redmi K40 Pro rebrand for the Indian market. There's a third handset as well - called Mi 11i - that was spotted in the code, but this phone has the codename ‘haydn_pro_global' and it is suffixed with the word ‘global' instead of ‘in'. Redmi K40 Pro+ is codenamed ‘haydn_pro' and the code seems to suggest that the phone may launch in global markets as the Mi 11i. This could mean that the Indian market may also see a similar treatment, but the code doesn't explicitly say so.

Xiaomi has made no official announcements regarding the launch of new phones in the Mi 11 range yet. So this information should be taken with a pinch of salt.

