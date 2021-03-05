Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Redmi K40 Pro, Redmi K40 May Launch in India as Mi 11X Pro and Mi 11X, Internal Code Suggests

Redmi K40 Pro, Redmi K40 May Launch in India as Mi 11X Pro and Mi 11X, Internal Code Suggests

Redmi K40 Pro+ is reported to launch in global markets as the Mi 11i.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 5 March 2021 11:56 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Redmi K40 Pro, Redmi K40 May Launch in India as Mi 11X Pro and Mi 11X, Internal Code Suggests

Redmi K40 was earlier reported to launch in other markets as the Poco F3

Highlights
  • Redmi K40 series was launched in China last month
  • Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro may launch in India in the future
  • These are expected to be rebranded models of Redmi K40 series

Redmi K40 series was launched in China last month and there's been no communication from Xiaomi regarding the launch of the phones in the global market. An earlier report suggested that Redmi K40 may launch as Poco F3 in markets outside of China, but a new leak claims that the phones may launch with a completely different name in the Indian market. Specifically, Redmi K40 Pro and Redmi K40 are reported to launch in India as the Mi 11X Pro and Mi 11X, respectively.

XDA Developers member and tipster Kacper Skrzypek shared and highlighted an internal code that seems to suggest that Redmi K40 Pro and Redmi K40 phones will not launch under the Poco brand in India. For instance, the code mentions a handset codenamed ‘aliothin' with a model number M2012K11AI. It suggests that this phone is likely going to be called Mi 11X. Redmi K40 is codenamed ‘alioth' and the additional ‘in' suffixed in the new codename is likely for handsets launched in the Indian market. This leads to speculations that Redmi K40 may launch in India as Mi 11X and not as the Poco F3.

Similarly, Skrzypek shared another screenshot of code with a handset named Mi 11X Pro, and this is likely to be a Redmi K40 Pro rebrand for the Indian market. There's a third handset as well - called Mi 11i - that was spotted in the code, but this phone has the codename ‘haydn_pro_global' and it is suffixed with the word ‘global' instead of ‘in'. Redmi K40 Pro+ is codenamed ‘haydn_pro' and the code seems to suggest that the phone may launch in global markets as the Mi 11i. This could mean that the Indian market may also see a similar treatment, but the code doesn't explicitly say so.

Xiaomi has made no official announcements regarding the launch of new phones in the Mi 11 range yet. So this information should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Is Mi 10i a OnePlus Nord killer? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi K40, Redmi K40 Pro, Redmi K40 Pro Plus, Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro, Mi 11i, Xiaomi, Redmi
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Amazon Opens Checkout-Free UK Grocery Store – Its First Outside US
Realme GT Neo Launch Teased, In the Works With MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC

Related Stories

Redmi K40 Pro, Redmi K40 May Launch in India as Mi 11X Pro and Mi 11X, Internal Code Suggests
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. PUBG Mobile Team Focusing on Re-Launching in India: Report
  2. Redmi Note 10 Series Debuts With Super AMOLED Displays, Quad Rear Cameras
  3. BSNL Rs. 1,999 Annual Prepaid Plan to Offer 30 Days Extra Validity in March
  4. Samsung Galaxy A32 With 90Hz Super AMOLED Display Launched in India
  5. CoWIN COVID-19 Vaccination Registration Portal Not Working for Some Users
  6. Vivo S9 5G, Vivo S9e 5G With Triple Rear Cameras Launched
  7. Justice League Snyder Cut India Release Date, Platforms Announced
  8. Realme GT 5G With Snapdragon 888 SoC, 120Hz Display Launched
  9. OnePlus Nord 2 May Launch in Q2 2021 With MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC
  10. WhatsApp Finally Brings Voice Calling to the Desktop: All You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme GT Neo Launch Teased, In the Works With MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC
  2. Redmi K40 Pro, Redmi K40 May Launch in India as Mi 11X Pro and Mi 11X, Internal Code Suggests
  3. Scientists to Look for Signs of Life in Newly Discovered Exoplanet
  4. Amazon Opens Checkout-Free UK Grocery Store – Its First Outside US
  5. Facebook Asked by Russia to Provide Explanation on Blocked Accounts
  6. Wipro to Buy Capco Consultancy Firm for $1.45 Billion in Biggest Buyout to Become ‘Bolder’ Company
  7. Realme C21 With 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. Vivo Y31s Standard Edition With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, HD+ Display Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Square to Buy Majority Stake in JAY-Z’s Tidal Music Streaming Platform for $297 Million
  10. WhatsApp-Facebook Data-Sharing Policy Update Opposed by South Africa
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com