Redmi K40 Pro Tipped to Ditch Pop-Up Selfie Camera, May Sport Hole-Punch Display Design Instead

Redmi K40 Pro may offer a single selfie camera with its cutout placed on the top-left corner of the display.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 10 December 2020 13:10 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Sudhanshu Ambhore

Redmi K40 Pro is rumoured to be powered by Qualcomm's top-end Snapdragon 888 SoC

Highlights
  • Redmi K40 series will be successor to the Redmi K30 range
  • Redmi K40 is expected to launch this year itself
  • Redmi K40 Pro may launch sometime in Q1 2021

Redmi K40 Pro, the rumoured successor to the Redmi K30 Pro released this year, is expected to launch with a hole-punch display. A tipster has now suggested that the company will ditch the pop-up selfie camera mechanism that was synonymous with this series to introduce a hole-punch display with Redmi K40 Pro. This means that the phone may not have a completely bezel-less design with no cutouts on the display, and that the selfie camera may be placed on the top-left corner.

Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore tweeted, based on input from a source, that Redmi K40 Pro will ditch the pop-up camera in favour of a hole-punch design. Ambhore shared a mock render to suggest that Redmi K40 Pro may have a single selfie camera with the hole-punch cutout placed on the top-left corner. No further details around Redmi K40 Pro were mentioned in the tweet.

A recent report suggested that Redmi K40 may launch in Q4 2020, i.e., before this month ends, whereas Redmi K40 Pro should be unveiled in Q1 2021. Past leaks claim that the upcoming Redmi flagship series is expected to be powered by Qualcomm processors with the base model being powered by a Snapdragon 7-series SoC and the Pro variant coming with the new Snapdragon 8-series SoC.

A recent leak also suggests that Redmi K40 may arrive with a Qualcomm chipset carrying a model number SM7350. This is believed to be the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 775 SoC. In contrast, Redmi K40 Pro is rumoured to come with an SM8350 chipset. This particular model is believed to be powered by Qualcomm's top-end Snapdragon 888 SoC. While Xiaomi has confirmed that the Mi 11 will launch with the Snapdragon 888 SoC, there is no clarity from the company regarding the Redmi range of smartphones.

Is Redmi Note 9 the perfect successor to Redmi Note 8? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

Further reading: Redmi K40 Pro, Redmi K40 Pro Specifications, Redmi K40 Pro Display, Redmi, Redmi K40, Xiaomi
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
