Redmi K40 With Snapdragon 888 SoC Teased to Launch Next Month, Price Revealed

Redmi K40 series price in China is teased to start at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 34,000).

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 11 January 2021 18:54 IST
Redmi K40 series is teased to feature an AMOLED display panel and offer a long battery life

Highlights
  • Redmi K40 Pro may be in the pipeline alongside Redmi K40
  • Redmi K40 series will succeed the Redmi K30 launched last year
  • Redmi K40 is expected to feature a hole-punch display design

Redmi K40 will launch in China next month, the company has announced. The series is confirmed to come with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC and the price of the Redmi K40 has been also revealed by Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing. The Redmi K40 series will succeed the Redmi K30 series launched last year. There's not much else known about the Redmi K40 at the moment, but more about its design and specifications can be expected to be teased in the run up to the launch in February.

Weibing took to Weibo to announce that the Redmi K40 series will be launched next month. He also confirmed that the Redmi K40 series will be a cost-effective flagship, and that its price will start from CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 34,000). This is likely to be the base variant in the Redmi K40 series, and more premium options with better RAM and storage can be expected to launch alongside. As mentioned, the one key specification of the Redmi K40 series to have been confirmed is that it will be powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC.

Apart from this, Weibing has also hinted at an AMOLED display for the Redmi K40, but he said that it won't have a 3D curved design like the Mi 11. The Redmi K40 looks to offer a long battery life and a cost-effective price. There' nothing else about the phone in Weibing's latest post, but the company should tease more details soon.

Past leaks suggest that there may be a Redmi K40 Pro model in the pipeline, and the Redmi K30 Pro successor, might ditch the pop-up selfie camera design in favour of the hole-punch display. A recent live image leak hints that the Redmi K40 model may also feature a hole-punch display design and a quad camera setup at the back. It is likely to support a USB Type-C port alongside a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Is Mi QLED TV 4K the best affordable smart TV for enthusiasts? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

For the biggest CES 2021 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
