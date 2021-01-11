Redmi K40 will launch in China next month, the company has announced. The series is confirmed to come with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC and the price of the Redmi K40 has been also revealed by Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing. The Redmi K40 series will succeed the Redmi K30 series launched last year. There's not much else known about the Redmi K40 at the moment, but more about its design and specifications can be expected to be teased in the run up to the launch in February.

Weibing took to Weibo to announce that the Redmi K40 series will be launched next month. He also confirmed that the Redmi K40 series will be a cost-effective flagship, and that its price will start from CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 34,000). This is likely to be the base variant in the Redmi K40 series, and more premium options with better RAM and storage can be expected to launch alongside. As mentioned, the one key specification of the Redmi K40 series to have been confirmed is that it will be powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC.

Apart from this, Weibing has also hinted at an AMOLED display for the Redmi K40, but he said that it won't have a 3D curved design like the Mi 11. The Redmi K40 looks to offer a long battery life and a cost-effective price. There' nothing else about the phone in Weibing's latest post, but the company should tease more details soon.

Past leaks suggest that there may be a Redmi K40 Pro model in the pipeline, and the Redmi K30 Pro successor, might ditch the pop-up selfie camera design in favour of the hole-punch display. A recent live image leak hints that the Redmi K40 model may also feature a hole-punch display design and a quad camera setup at the back. It is likely to support a USB Type-C port alongside a 3.5mm headphone jack.

