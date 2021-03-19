Technology News
Redmi K40 Alleged IMEI Listing Hints at Imminent India Launch, Could Arrive as Mi 11X

Redmi K40 and Redmi K40 Pro+ may launch in India as Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 19 March 2021 18:48 IST
Redmi K40 Alleged IMEI Listing Hints at Imminent India Launch, Could Arrive as Mi 11X

Redmi K40 launched in China in three colours

Highlights
  • Redmi K40 Pro+ could come as the Mi 11X Pro in India
  • Xiaomi has not shared any information about an India launch
  • Redmi K40 Pro may be exclusive to China

Redmi K40 has been reportedly spotted on India's IMEI database. The phone was launched in China last month alongside the Redmi K40 Pro and the Redmi K40 Pro+. It has been tipped to launch as Mi 11X in India and as Poco F3 globally. The alleged IMEI database listing does not share any information about the Indian variant of the Redmi K40, but it does suggest that the phone is getting closer to launch. As of now, Xiaomi has not shared a release date for the phone in India.

Tipster Mukul Sharma shared a screenshot of a listing for a Xiaomi phone on Indian IMEI database with the model number M2012K11AI. The phone is believed to be the Redmi K40, which has been tipped to launch in India as the Mi 11X. The listing does not share any details about the phone, but it does suggest that it may be nearing an India lunch.

The Redmi K40, launched in China last month, is expected to debut globally as the Poco F3. The Mi 11 series is yet to launch in India and it looks like it will include a Mi 11X. Recently, it was reported that the Redmi K40 Pro+ could launch in India as the Mi 11X Pro while the middle of the pack Redmi K40 Pro could be exclusive to China.

If the Redmi K40 does launch in India as the Mi 11X, the specifications become quite clear.

Mi 11X specifications (expected)

The Mi 11X could feature a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone may be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC and pack a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5-megapixel tertiary sensor with a macro lens. On the front, it could come with a 20-megapixel camera sensor.

The Mi 11X may have up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage and an in-display fingerprint sensor. It could be backed by a 4,520mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

Has the Redmi Note 10 Series raised the bar in the budget phone market in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Xiaomi Mi 11X

Xiaomi Mi 11X

Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-Ultrapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity 4520mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

Further reading: Redmi K40, Mi 11X, Redmi K40 Pro Plus, Mi 11X Pro, Xioami
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Redmi Note 10 Pro Next Sale on March 24, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max on March 25

