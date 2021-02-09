Technology News
loading

Redmi K40 Launch Date Set for February 25: Expected Price, Specifications

Redmi K40 is teased to have a brand new design and a good experience.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 9 February 2021 14:44 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Redmi K40 Launch Date Set for February 25: Expected Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Lu Weibing

Redmi K40 launch has been teased online

Highlights
  • Redmi K40 launch date has been revealed by Lu Weibing
  • The Redmi phone could arrive alongside Redmi K40 Pro
  • Redmi K40 price will start at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 34,000)

Redmi K40 launch date is set for February 25, Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing has revealed through a teaser image posted on Weibo. The new Redmi phone will debut as the successor to the Redmi K30 that was launched in December 2019. The Redmi K40 is speculated to come alongside the Redmi K40 Pro. However, Xiaomi hasn't yet confirmed the development of the latter. The Redmi K40 is also rumoured to have multiple variants, with a few chipset options.

The image posted by Weibing on Weibo gives us a glimpse of the Redmi K40 retail box. The executive has also mentioned that the phone would come with a brand-new design, new positioning, and a good experience. He has, however, not yet provided any further details.

Redmi K40 price

The Redmi K40 will come with a starting price of CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 34,000), Weibing mentioned while confirming the February launch last month. However, exact pricing details of the new Redmi phone will be announced at the time of announcement later this month.

Redmi K40 specifications (expected)

Earlier this week, Weibing revealed that the Redmi K40 will come with a “smallest” selfie camera hole, stereo speakers, and a “great” battery life. The phone is also in the works with a flat display that may have a full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display.

Weibing also recently confirmed that the Redmi K40 series will include Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. However, a recent report suggested that the Redmi K40 in the series could come with a sub-flagship SoC.

The Redmi K40 series is tipped to have 33W fast charging support. You can also expect multiple rear cameras.

Alongside the Redmi K40, the Redmi K40 Pro could debut under the new lineup. The Pro model is rumoured to have a 108-megapixel primary camera.

Is Mi 10i a OnePlus Nord killer? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi K40 price, Redmi K40 specifications, Redmi K40, Redmi, Xiaomi, Lu Weibing
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Google Photos Now Lets You Double Tap or Pinch to Zoom in on Videos
Redmi K40 Launch Date Set for February 25: Expected Price, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mi 11 Debuts Globally With Snapdragon 888 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras
  2. From Satya to Choked, the Journey of Anurag Kashyap
  3. Samsung Galaxy F62 India Launch Date, Price Range Revealed
  4. Titan Launches Three TraQ Fitness-Focussed Smartwatches in India
  5. A Beginner’s Guide to Bitcoin in India
  6. Realme Narzo 30 Teased, Company Asks Fans to Choose Box Design
  7. Android 12 Leak Tips New Privacy Features, UI Changes
  8. Apple May Discontinue iPhone 12 mini Production Due to Weak Demand
  9. MIUI 12.5 Update International Rollout Starts From Q2 2021
  10. Samsung Galaxy M02 With Dual Rear Cameras Goes on Sale in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi K40 Launch Date Set for February 25: Expected Price, Specifications
  2. Google Photos Now Lets You Double Tap or Pinch to Zoom in on Videos
  3. Barcode Scanner Play Pass App Turns Malicious After Recent Update, Removed From Play Store
  4. Forget 5G, US and China Are Already Fighting for 6G Dominance
  5. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 2 Specifications, Model Numbers Leak
  6. Redmi 8A Dual Starts Receiving MIUI 12 Update in India, Users Report
  7. Epic Games Spring Showcase and Sale Starts From February 11, Brings New Announcements, Discounts on Games
  8. Android 12 Tipped to Come With UI Changes, New Privacy Features
  9. Apple Supplier Wistron Says Looking to Restart Violence-Hit Karnataka Plant
  10. HTC Wildfire E lite With Helio A20 SoC, Dual Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com