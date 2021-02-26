Technology News
Redmi K40 May Launch Globally as a Poco Phone With 5G Support

Redmi K40 series includes three phones. The model number M2012K11AG is said to be for the base Redmi K40.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 26 February 2021 11:04 IST
Redmi K40 features a triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Redmi K40 could be rebranded as a Poco 5G phone for international markets
  • Redmi K40 is said to carry model number M2012K11AG
  • Poco has not shared any information on an upcoming phone

Redmi K40 could launch globally as a Poco phone, reportedly based on a listing found on a certification website. The Redmi K40 series was unveiled in China on February25, and it includes the vanilla Redmi K40, the Redmi K40 Pro, and the Redmi K40 Pro+. A report is suggesting that the Redmi K40 may not launch as a Redmi phone in other regions, as a phone carrying a model number associated with it has been listed with Poco branding on the certification site. This won't be the first time Xiaomi has rebranded one of its Redmi phones as a Poco phone.

According to a listing on Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), a phone with model number M2012K11AG will launch under the Poco brand. This model number is said to denote Redmi K40, which suggests that the recently unveiled Redmi phone could launch in regions outside China as a Poco phone. Xiaomi launched the Redmi K40 series in China but did not share details on its international availability.

The IMDA listing was first spotted by 91Mobiles and independently verified by Gadgets 360. It should be noted that Poco has not shared any information on a new phone as of now. In the past, Xiaomi has rebranded several Redmi phones to Poco phones such as the Poco C3, which is a rebranded Redmi 9C, the Poco M2 Pro, which is a slightly tweaked Redmi Note 9 Pro, among others.

The IMDA listing says the Poco phone with model number M2012K11AG will come with 5G connectivity, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi. If the phone turns out to be a rebranded Redmi K40, its specifications are quite clear.

Redmi K40 specifications

Redmi K40 runs on Android 11 with MIUI 12 on top. It features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 360Hz touch sampling rate, and 1,300 nits of peak brightness. The phone is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

For photos and videos, the Redmi K40 features a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5-megapixel tertiary sensor with a macro lens. On the front, you get a 20-megapixel sensor for selfies and video chats.

Connectivity options on the Redmi K40 include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, Infrared (IR), and a USB Type-C port. There is an in-display fingerprint sensor as well. It is backed by a 4,520mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

Is Samsung Galaxy S21+ the perfect flagship for most Indians? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-Ultrapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4520mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Further reading: Redmi, Redmi K40, Poco, Xiaomi, IMDA
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Microsoft Failed to Shore Up Defences That Could Have Limited SolarWinds Hack, US Senator Says

