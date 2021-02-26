Redmi K40 could launch globally as a Poco phone, reportedly based on a listing found on a certification website. The Redmi K40 series was unveiled in China on February25, and it includes the vanilla Redmi K40, the Redmi K40 Pro, and the Redmi K40 Pro+. A report is suggesting that the Redmi K40 may not launch as a Redmi phone in other regions, as a phone carrying a model number associated with it has been listed with Poco branding on the certification site. This won't be the first time Xiaomi has rebranded one of its Redmi phones as a Poco phone.

According to a listing on Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), a phone with model number M2012K11AG will launch under the Poco brand. This model number is said to denote Redmi K40, which suggests that the recently unveiled Redmi phone could launch in regions outside China as a Poco phone. Xiaomi launched the Redmi K40 series in China but did not share details on its international availability.

The IMDA listing was first spotted by 91Mobiles and independently verified by Gadgets 360. It should be noted that Poco has not shared any information on a new phone as of now. In the past, Xiaomi has rebranded several Redmi phones to Poco phones such as the Poco C3, which is a rebranded Redmi 9C, the Poco M2 Pro, which is a slightly tweaked Redmi Note 9 Pro, among others.

The IMDA listing says the Poco phone with model number M2012K11AG will come with 5G connectivity, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi. If the phone turns out to be a rebranded Redmi K40, its specifications are quite clear.

Redmi K40 specifications

Redmi K40 runs on Android 11 with MIUI 12 on top. It features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 360Hz touch sampling rate, and 1,300 nits of peak brightness. The phone is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

For photos and videos, the Redmi K40 features a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5-megapixel tertiary sensor with a macro lens. On the front, you get a 20-megapixel sensor for selfies and video chats.

Connectivity options on the Redmi K40 include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, Infrared (IR), and a USB Type-C port. There is an in-display fingerprint sensor as well. It is backed by a 4,520mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

