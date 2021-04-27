Technology News
loading
Redmi K40 Gaming Edition With MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, 120Hz Refresh Rate Launched: Price, Specifications

Redmi K40 Gaming Edition has two pop-up shoulder buttons and dual-speakers.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 27 April 2021 18:57 IST
Redmi K40 Gaming Edition With MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, 120Hz Refresh Rate Launched: Price, Specifications

Redmi K40 Gaming Edition has RGB lighting on the back

Highlights
  • Redmi K40 Gaming Edition starts at CNY 1,999
  • Redmi K40 Gaming Edition comes with a 5,065mAh battery
  • The phone supports 67W fast charging

Redmi K40 Gaming Edition has launched in China and is the latest entrant in the Redmi K40 series. The phone, as the name suggests, carries some dedicated gaming features such as retractable shoulder buttons, three mics, Dolby Atmos support and audio tuned by JBL, among others. The design of the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition is more like a regular phone and less like the other gaming phones that have striking designs and are generally thicker. The phone also comes with IP53 dust and water resistance.

Redmi K40 Gaming Edition price

Redmi K40 Gaming Edition is offered in 6GB + 128GB model that is priced at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,000), an 8GB + 128GB configuration that is priced at CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 25,300), 8GB + 256GB priced at CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs. 27,600), 12GB + 128GB priced at CNY 2,399, and finally the 12GB + 256GB model priced at CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 31,100). It comes in three colour options namely, Black, Silver, White, and a Bruce Lee Special Edition. The Bruce Lee Special Edition is only available in a 12GB + 256GB configuration and costs CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 32,300).

Pre-bookings for the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition will start tonight with sale starting from April 30. As of now, there is no information on international availability for the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition.

Redmi K40 Gaming Edition specifications

Redmi K40 Gaming Edition runs Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 on top. It has a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 480Hz touch sampling rate. The display has HDR10+ support as well. Under the hood, the phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

For photos and videos, Redmi K40 Gaming Edition packs a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.65 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter housed in a centrally located hole-punch cutout.

Connectivity options on the phone include Wi-Fi, 5G, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port for charging. There is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner as well. Xiaomi is packed a 5,065mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging in the gaming phone. Redmi K40 Gaming Edition also offers IP53 dust and water resistance. It is 8.3mm thick and weighs 205 grams. The speakers have been tuned by JBL. The phone comes with an L-shaped USB Type-C connector. Redmi K40 Gaming Edition features vapour chamber LiquidCool technology with white graphene to keep the phone cool under load.

Redmi K40 Gaming Edition

Redmi K40 Gaming Edition

Display 6.67-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 1200
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5065mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Vineet Washington
