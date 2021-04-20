Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition will launch on April 27 at 7:30pm CST (6pm IST) in China, the company revealed through a post on Weibo. The upcoming smartphone will join the Redmi K40 series that debuted in China in February. The Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition seems to carry the same front panel design as the other Redmi K40 series phones, with slim bezels all around and a centrally located hole-punch cutout. Along with the release date, Xiaomi also shared some of the details about the phone.

Xiaomi took to Chinese microblogging website Weibo to announce a new phone for its Redmi K40 series called the Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition. This phone will be unveiled in China on April 27 at 7:30pm CST (6pm IST). The gaming phone has some interesting features that set it apart of the regular Redmi K40 lineup. Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition will come with hidden shoulder buttons that will stick out when you use the slider on the side of the phone. There is a slider each for the two buttons.

Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition will also come with TUV Rheinland certification, 5G connectivity, and a triple rear camera setup that has lights on the top and bottom of the module that light up when the slider is switched to gaming mode. Details about the camera configuration are currently unclear but the three sensors seem to be in the same orientation as the regular Redmi K40 series phones. Interestingly, the flash module that was located next to the three vertical camera sensors on the regular Redmi K40 series phones is absent from the Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition.

The Redmi K40 was tipped as a gaming phone, though the series that launched in February instead came with gaming accessories but with this new launch, it will finally get fully adapted for gaming.

As of now, these are all the details available for the Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition and it is unclear if and when the phone will be launched in international markets. This will be the fourth phone in the Redmi K40 series which currently includes the Redmi K40, Redmi K40 Pro, and the Redmi K40 Pro+. The Redmi K40 and the Redmi K40 Pro+ are believed to be launching in India on April 23 as the Mi 11X and the Mi 11X Pro.

