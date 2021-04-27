Technology News
Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition Teased to Pack 5,065mAh Battery, 67W Fast Charging Support

Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 27 April 2021 12:40 IST
Photo Credit: Weibo

Redmi K40 Game Edition will launch in China on April 27

Highlights
  • Redmi K40 Game Edition is teased to feature a hole-punch display
  • Redmi K40 Game Edition to debut with a TÜV Rheinland certification
  • The phone is said to have dedicated gaming switches on the side

Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition is all set to launch in China on April 27. The phone has been teased regularly on the company's official Weibo channel in the run up to the launch, and now the phone's battery capacity and fast charging speeds have also been teased. Past teasers have confirmed key specifications of the Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition, including the fact that the phone will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC. The flagship chipset is based on the 6nm process and includes support for an up to 200-megapixel camera.

Fresh teasers on Weibo confirm that the Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition will pack a 5,065mAh battery and come with 67W fast charging support. The teaser posters also suggest that the phone may have a hole-punch display with the cut-out placed at the top center. At the back, the Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition will likely have a capsule-shaped rear camera setup placed at the top left corner of the back panel. The camera setup includes three sensors at the back with one sensor dedicated to ramp up night photography.

The Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition is also teased to come with sound by JBL, support Hi-Res Audio and Dolby Atmos. It is likely to have dedicated game switches on the sides for better gaming experience.

In the past, the upcoming Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition is also teased to have an all-new heat dissipation system that is made of aerospace-grade materials. Apart from being powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, the phone is claimed to have a thin and light profile and will debut with a TÜV Rheinland certification.

Among the slew of teasers that Xiaomi has posted about the Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition, there is one teaser that shows the phone getting 724,495 scores on benchmark app AnTuTu. The Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition will be an addition to the Redmi K40 series that was launched in China earlier. The launch event in China will take place on April 27 at 7.30 local time (5pm IST). There is no word on an international launch as of now.

We dive into all things Apple — iPad Pro, iMac, Apple TV 4K, and AirTag — this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast.
Front Camera \-megapixel
Rear Camera Yes
Battery Capacity 5065mAh
OS Android 11
Redmi, Xiaomi, Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition, Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition Specifications
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Apple Releases iOS 14.5, iPadOS 14.5, macOS Big Sur 11.3, watchOS 7.4, tvOS 14.5: What’s New

