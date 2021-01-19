Technology News
loading

Redmi K40 Battery Life Teased by Lu Weibing, Display Resolution Suggested as Well

Redmi K40 appears to have enough power to deliver nearly 37 hours of battery life on a single charge.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 19 January 2021 11:01 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Redmi K40 Battery Life Teased by Lu Weibing, Display Resolution Suggested as Well

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi K30 series will be replaced with the Redmi K40 models

Highlights
  • Redmi K40 battery life has been teased by Lu Weibing
  • The new phone is likely to accompany Redmi K40 Pro next month
  • Redmi K40 appears to have a full-HD+ (1,080x2,400) display

Redmi K40 battery will last for over a day on a single charge, according to a screenshot posted by Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing. The screenshot showing the battery life also indicates the presence of a full-HD+ display on the upcoming Redmi phone. Redmi K40 is expected to come alongside a superior model that could be called the Redmi K40 Pro. Both phones are likely to come with hole-punch displays and include the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. The Redmi K40 series will debut as the successor to the Redmi K30 family that was introduced in 4G and 5G variants in December 2019.

Lu Weibing on Monday shared the screenshot on Weibo that shows 64 percent battery charge remaining on the Redmi K40 after 10.5 hours of usage. The executive did not provide any details particularly around the apps being used on the phone and whether it was kept idle for some time until last charging. The exact battery capacity of the Redmi model is also still a mystery.

redmi k40 battery status screenshot weibo lu weibing Redmi K40

Redmi K40 appears to have 64 percent of battery charge after 10.5 hours of usage
Photo Credit: Weibo/ Lu Weibing

 

However, the screenshot shows that the remaining 64 percent of battery could be used for 25 hours and four minutes. This brings a total of nearly 37 hours.

The screenshot shared by Weibing also suggests that Redmi K40 may come with a full-HD+ resolution display that would include 1,080x2,400 pixels and 20:9 aspect ratio.

Earlier this month, Redmi Product Director Wang Teng Thomas suggested on Weibo that there would be more than one phone in the Redmi K40 series that may come with the Snapdragon 888 SoC. This could be the Redmi K40 Pro that was tipped to come with a hole-punch display design.

Weibing also recently announced that the Redmi K40 series would debut next month. He also mentioned that the new phones will carry a starting price of CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 33,800).

Is Mi 10i a OnePlus Nord killer? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the biggest CES 2021 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: Redmi K40, Redmi, Lu Weibing, Xiaomi
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Matt Damon Confirmed Thor: Love and Thunder Role as His Family Flies to Australia

Related Stories

Redmi K40 Battery Life Teased by Lu Weibing, Display Resolution Suggested as Well
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Goes Live: Best Offers Available Today
  2. Skullcandy Takes on OnePlus Buds Z With Jib True TWS Earbuds
  3. Oppo A12 Gets a Price Cut in India, Now Starts at Rs. 8,490
  4. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale Goes Live: Best Deals and Offers Today
  5. Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G Review
  6. Apple Extends Display Service Program for MacBook Pro Models to 5 Years
  7. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Receiving New Update for Touchscreen Stability: Report
  8. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  9. Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G Smartphone, Enco X TWS Earbuds Launched in India
  10. How to Watch India vs Australia Test Live Stream
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord N10 5G Gets January 2021 Security Patch With OxygenOS 10.5.9 Update
  2. Redmi K40 Battery Life Teased by Lu Weibing, Display Resolution Suggested as Well
  3. Matt Damon Confirmed Thor: Love and Thunder Role as His Family Flies to Australia
  4. Realme C12 Gets a 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage Model in India: Price, Specifications
  5. China's Retrieved Lunar Samples From Chang’e-5 Probe Weigh Less Than Targeted
  6. Facebook to Use AI in Predicting if COVID-19 Patients Need Better Healthcare
  7. Salesforce Leads $15-Million Investment in Indian HR Tech Platform Darwinbox
  8. Facebook to Appoint Turkey Envoy to Comply With Media Law
  9. WhatsApp May Retain Only 18 Percent Users Amid Privacy Row: Survey
  10. Parler Partially Reappears With Support From Russian Technology Firm
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com