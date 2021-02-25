Redmi K40 is to launch in China today and teasers continue to flow in the run up to the launch. Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing has published a slew of fresh teasers on his Weibo page. One of them confirms that the phone will have a 300Hz touch sampling rate. This is the highest we've seen in a smartphone so far. Earlier teasers have also confirmed that the Redmi K40 will have a 120Hz refresh rate and the phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC.

On Weibo, Weibing has additionally confirmed that the Redmi K40 series will be launched along with a slew of gaming accessories as well. One of the items includes add-on shoulder buttons for better gaming experience. The company says that the position of these buttons can be adjusted based on user comfort and their functions can be mapped to preference as well.

Another accessory that Weibing teased on Weibo is a cooling fan that can be clipped at the back of the Redmi K40 range to keep things cool during heating gaming sessions. With these accessories, the company is making it clear that the Redmi K40 will be positioned as a gaming phone. Teasers also suggest that the Redmi K40 range will be Hi-Res Audio certified and support Dolby panoramic sound. It is said to pack an advanced vibration motor for improved haptic feedback as well.

The Redmi K40 series launch event will begin at 7.30pm local time (5pm IST). It has been confirmed to have a starting price of CNY 2,999 (approximately Rs. 33,600), similar to the starting price of the Redmi K30 Pro. These teased specifications could either be on the Redmi K40 or Redmi K40 Pro.

The Snapdragon 888 SoC is reported to be integrated on the Redmi K40 Pro, whereas the Redmi K40 is expected to be powered by the 870 SoC. It could be possible that the 300+Hz touch sampling rate may be exclusive to the Pro model.

