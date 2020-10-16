Technology News
Redmi K30S Specifications, Design Tipped by TENAA List; May Be a Rebranded Mi 10T Variant

Redmi K30S has surfaced on China’s TENAA in eight different colour options.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 16 October 2020 13:15 IST
Redmi K30S Specifications, Design Tipped by TENAA List; May Be a Rebranded Mi 10T Variant

Photo Credit: TENAA

This could be our first look at Redmi K30S

Highlights
  • Redmi K30S appears to carry model number M2007J3SC
  • The Redmi phone seems to have a glossy finish
  • Redmi K30S seems to have the same dimensions and weight of Mi 10T

A new Redmi smartphone with a model number M2007J3SC has surfaced on China's TENAA that is believed to be the Redmi K30S. The online listing details the key specifications and showcases the images of the unannounced phone. It also suggests that the Redmi K30S could just be a rebadged version of the Mi 10T that Xiaomi unveiled in Europe in late last month and launched in India just earlier this week. The phone appears to carry triple rear cameras as well as a hole-punch display.

The images surfaced on the TENAA listing show a glossy rear panel of the new smartphone that features the Redmi branding. This is unlike the Mi 10T that carries a frosted matte texture at the back. However, since Xiaomi has a record of launching rebranded phones with some tweaks to give a distinct feel, you can expect a little change on the finishing front if this is indeed the Redmi K30S as rumoured.

Nevertheless, a recent Weibo post by China Mobile that was allegedly pulled after getting noticed by some people on the micro-blogging network showed the image of the Mi 10T with the text teasing about the Redmi K30S. It is also important to highlight that the model number M2007J3SC was previously associated with the Mi 10T. All this is fair enough to speculate that the new smartphone would come with some similarities to the newly launched Mi-series phone.

Redmi K30S specifications (expected)

The TENAA listing also suggests the key specifications of the Redmi K30S, as initially noticed by GizmoChina. The dual-SIM (Nano) phone running on Android 10 appears to feature a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) LTPS display with an aspect ratio of 20:9. Under the hood, there is an octa-core SoC clocked at 2.84GHz. This seems to be the Snapdragon 865 chip, paired with 6GB, 8GB, and 12GB RAM as well as 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options.

In terms of optics, the Redmi smartphone carries the triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor. It is also likely to have a 13-megapixel secondary ultra-wide-angle shooter as well as a 5-megapixel macro shooter — considering the camera specifications of the Mi 10T.

The Redmi phone packs a 4,900mAh battery and comes in eight different colour options. Besides, it measures 165.1x76.4x9.33mm and weighs 216 grams. The dimensions and weight are also identical to those of the Mi 10T.

Xiaomi hasn't provided any details around the launch of the Redmi K30S. However, the phone is likely to get an official confirmation in the coming days.

Is Redmi Note 9 the perfect successor to Redmi Note 8? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi K30S specifications, Redmi K30S, Redmi, M2007J3SC, Xiaomi
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Facebook Proceeding of Delhi Assembly Committee Without Jurisdiction: Centre to Supreme Court

