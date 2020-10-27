Technology News
Redmi K30S With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 865 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Redmi K30S price starts at CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 28,600).

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 27 October 2020 13:44 IST
Redmi K30S is available in China with an introductory discount offer

Highlights
  • Redmi K30S comes in 128GB and 256GB storage variants
  • The Redmi phone has 8GB of RAM as standard
  • Redmi K30S comes in two distinct colour options

Redmi K30S has officially been announced after a series of rumours and leaks surfacing on the Web. The new Redmi phone is the latest entrant in the Redmi K30 series after models including the Redmi K30, Redmi K30 Pro, and the recently launched Redmi K30 Ultra. The Redmi K30S is a rebadged model of the Mi 10T that was unveiled in China in late last month and arrived in India just a couple of weeks back. It comes with a 144Hz display as well as includes a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. The Redmi K30S also comes with triple rear cameras.

Redmi K30S price, availability details

Redmi K30S price has been set at CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 28,600) for the 128GB storage variant, while its 256GB option carries a price tag of CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 31,000). There is also an introductory discount worth CNY 300 (roughly Rs. 3,300) that brings down the phone's price to as low as CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 25,300). Moreover, the Redmi K30S will go on sale in China in Interstellar Black and Moonlight Silver colour options starting November 11.

There is no official word on the availability of the Redmi K30S outside China. Nevertheless, the Mi 10T was launched in India with a price tag of Rs. 35,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while its 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option is priced at Rs. 37,999.

Redmi K30S specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi K30S runs on Android 10 with MIUI 12 on top and features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display that has up to 144Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 650 nits. The display is protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and is TUV Rheinland certified. Under the hood, the phone includes the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM as standard. This is unlike the Mi 10T that has 6GB and 8GB RAM options to choose from.

For photos and videos, the Redmi K30S offers the triple rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel primary Sony IMX682 sensor that is paired with a 13-megapixel secondary sensor with a 123-degree ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. The phone also comes with a 20-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

The Redmi K30S has 128GB and 256GB of onboard storage options. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, Infrared (IR), NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Xiaomi has provided a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. Besides, the phone measures 165.1x76.4x9.33mm and weighs 216 grams.

Comments

