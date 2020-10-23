Redmi K30S launch is coming soon. The new model in the Redmi K series from Xiaomi is believed to be significantly cheaper than the previously launched Redmi K30 Ultra, and is set to debut on Tuesday, October 27, according to some leaks. The new Redmi phone is likely to be a rebranded version of the Xiaomi Mi 10T that arrived in India just last week. It is, thus, expected to have triple rear cameras as well as a hole-punch display design. The only difference in the Redmi K30S — according to leaks so far — is the Redmi branding at the back.

As spotted by technology blog Playfuldroid, tipsters on Weibo have posted the launch date details of the Redmi K30S. Xiaomi has, however, maintained silence on its part and is yet to provide an official confirmation on the launch.

Redmi K30S renders have been posted by some tipster ahead of its formal announcement

Photo Credit: Weibo

If we look at past reports, the Redmi K30S is set to debut as an upgrade to the Redmi K30 5G that was launched last year. The phone was also recently tipped to be significantly cheaper than the Redmi K30 Ultra that arrived in August. Xiaomi also seemed to have teased the existence of the Redmi K30S through a teaser posted via Redmi General Manager Lu Weibeing's Weibo account just earlier this week.

Redmi K30S specifications (expected)

A listing on China's TENAA site recently suggested the key specifications of the Redmi K30S that are just the same as the Mi 10T. The phone was seen with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display that has a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is also likely to come with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. The Redmi K30S is also rumoured to have up to 144Hz refresh rate that is, again, just like the Mi 10T.

For photos and videos, the Redmi K30S is said to have a triple rear camera setup, with a 64-megapixel primary sensor. The phone would also come with a 4,900mAh battery and offer eight different colour options to choose from.

