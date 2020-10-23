Technology News
loading

Redmi K30S Tipped to Launch on October 27

Some tipsters on Weibo have suggested that Xiaomi’s Redmi K30S launch date ahead of an official confirmation.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 23 October 2020 16:45 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Redmi K30S Tipped to Launch on October 27

Redmi K30S is rumoured to be a rebranded version of Mi 10T

Highlights
  • Redmi K30S is likely to debut as an upgrade to Redmi K30 5G
  • The new Redmi phone recently surfaced on China’s TENAA
  • Redmi K30S was supposedly teased by Xiaomi earlier this week

Redmi K30S launch is coming soon. The new model in the Redmi K series from Xiaomi is believed to be significantly cheaper than the previously launched Redmi K30 Ultra, and is set to debut on Tuesday, October 27, according to some leaks. The new Redmi phone is likely to be a rebranded version of the Xiaomi Mi 10T that arrived in India just last week. It is, thus, expected to have triple rear cameras as well as a hole-punch display design. The only difference in the Redmi K30S — according to leaks so far — is the Redmi branding at the back.

As spotted by technology blog Playfuldroid, tipsters on Weibo have posted the launch date details of the Redmi K30S. Xiaomi has, however, maintained silence on its part and is yet to provide an official confirmation on the launch.

redmi k30s render image weibo Redmi K30S

Redmi K30S renders have been posted by some tipster ahead of its formal announcement
Photo Credit: Weibo

 

If we look at past reports, the Redmi K30S is set to debut as an upgrade to the Redmi K30 5G that was launched last year. The phone was also recently tipped to be significantly cheaper than the Redmi K30 Ultra that arrived in August. Xiaomi also seemed to have teased the existence of the Redmi K30S through a teaser posted via Redmi General Manager Lu Weibeing's Weibo account just earlier this week.

Redmi K30S specifications (expected)

A listing on China's TENAA site recently suggested the key specifications of the Redmi K30S that are just the same as the Mi 10T. The phone was seen with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display that has a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is also likely to come with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. The Redmi K30S is also rumoured to have up to 144Hz refresh rate that is, again, just like the Mi 10T.

For photos and videos, the Redmi K30S is said to have a triple rear camera setup, with a 64-megapixel primary sensor. The phone would also come with a 4,900mAh battery and offer eight different colour options to choose from.

Why are smartphone prices rising in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi K30S specifications, Redmi K30S, Redmi, Xiaomi
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
WhatsApp Testing Join Missed Calls, Biometric Lock Features: Report

Related Stories

Redmi K30S Tipped to Launch on October 27
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Leaked Renders Tip Hole-Punch Display
  2. PUBG Seems Hiring in India, But That’s Not a Hint at PUBG Mobile Comeback
  3. iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro Up for Pre-Orders in India
  4. LG Wing Set to Launch in India on October 28
  5. Sony PlayStation 5 Will Come With Netflix, Prime Video, and More at Launch
  6. Vivo V20 Pro to Launch in India Towards the End of November: CEO
  7. OnePlus Nord N10 5G, Nord N100 Specifications Leak in Detail
  8. Vivo V20 Review
  9. Micromax 'In' Series of Smartphones to Launch on November 3
  10. OnePlus 9 Could Be Launched in Just Six Months
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi K30S Tipped to Launch on October 27
  2. WhatsApp Testing Join Missed Calls, Biometric Lock Features: Report
  3. Redmi Note 10 Series Smartphones Allegedly Spotted on Certification Sites, Launch Expected Soon
  4. Russian Hackers Attacked American State and Local Networks, US Government Says
  5. Apple to Continue Qualcomm Chips, After X55 in iPhone 12 Will Use X60, X65 and X70 for Future Devices: Reports
  6. OnePlus Nord N10 5G, Nord N100 Specifications Leaked in Detail, Headphone Jack’s Return Suggested
  7. Sony PlayStation 5 Will Come With Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, and More at Launch
  8. iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro Hits Stores in China; Marked by Short Queues Amid Strong Online Demand
  9. Vivo Y30, Y3s Launched as Rebranded Versions of Earlier Models: Price, Specifications
  10. Jio Phone Users Get JioCricket App to Receive Latest Cricket Match Updates
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com