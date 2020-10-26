Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Redmi K30S Extreme Commemorative Edition to Launch on October 27, General Manager Lu Weibing Confirms

Redmi K30S Extreme Commemorative Edition to Launch on October 27, General Manager Lu Weibing Confirms

Redmi K30S Extreme Commemorative Edition is reported to be a rebranded version of the Mi 10T.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 26 October 2020 14:22 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Redmi K30S Extreme Commemorative Edition to Launch on October 27, General Manager Lu Weibing Confirms

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Lu Weibing

Redmi K30S Extreme Commemorative Edition will be another edition in the Redmi K30 range

Highlights
  • Redmi K30S is teased to have a newly designed camera setup
  • The phone is set to launch at 2pm local time in China
  • Redmi K30S is said to have flagship-level specifications

Redmi K30S Extreme Commemorative Edition is all set to launch in China tomorrow, October 27. The launch event will begin at 2pm local time (11:30am IST). Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing shared a teaser poster that shows a small portion of the Redmi K30S Extreme Commemorative Edition back panel, along with its triple rear cameras. The phone is also teased to come in black and silver gradient finishes. The new model will sit alongside Redmi K30 5G, Redmi K30 Pro, and Redmi K30 Ultra in the lineup.

Redmi K30S Extreme Commemorative Edition launch details, expected price

Weibing took to Weibo to share that Redmi K30S Extreme Commemorative Edition will launch in China tomorrow, at 2pm local time (11:30am IST). The phone's pricing and specification details will be revealed at the event. This falls in line with an earlier report that Redmi K30S could be launched on October 27.

Weibing shared a teaser poster that suggests the phone to be available in black and silver gradient finishes. The phone is seen sporting a rectangular rear camera module that has three sensors, an additional light sensor, and a flash. The module also reveals that the primary camera will have a 64-megapixel sensor. Redmi K30S has previously been reported to be a rebranded version of Mi 10T.

Redmi Product Director Wang Teng Thomas has reportedly suggested that this model will be priced at CNY 2,500 (roughly Rs. 27,600). Gizmochina reports that Thomas reshared a blogger's post hinting at the mentioned price. There is no official confirmation on what the final price of the Redmi K30S Extreme Commemorative Edition could be, but an earlier report suggests that it will be considerably cheaper than Redmi K30 Ultra.

Redmi K30S specifications (expected)

Going by the phone's alleged TENAA listing, Redmi K30S may feature a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display that has a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 144Hz refresh rate. It is tipped to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, paired with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB of storage.

For photos and videos, Redmi K30S is expected to feature a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 64-megapixel primary sensor. The phone may pack a 4,900mAh battery.

Is Redmi Note 9 the perfect successor to Redmi Note 8? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi K30S Extreme Commemorative Edition, Redmi K30S Extreme Commemorative Edition Price, Redmi K30S Extreme Commemorative Edition Specifications, Redmi K30S, Redmi, Xiaomi
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
LG Tone Free HBS-FN7 True Wireless Earphones With Active Noise Cancellation Launched
Google Pay for iOS Pulled From Apple's App Store in India to Fix an Issue
Redmi K30S Extreme Commemorative Edition to Launch on October 27, General Manager Lu Weibing Confirms
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. India Ranks Behind Pakistan, Nepal in Mobile Data Speeds: Ookla
  2. OnePlus Nord N100 Price, Release Date Surface Online
  3. iPhone 12 Durability Test Shows It's Tougher Than the iPhone 11
  4. FAU-G Teaser Offers Glimpse Into Game’s Brawler Mechanics
  5. Flipkart Big Diwali Sale Starts October 29 With Offers on Phones, TVs, More
  6. Google Pay for iOS Pulled From Apple's App Store to Fix an Issue
  7. LG Q52 With 6.6-Inch Display, Quad Rear Cameras Launched
  8. Realme Watch S With Blood Oxygen Monitor to Launch on November 2
  9. OnePlus 7 Series, OnePlus 7T Get Second Update in October With Minor Fixes
  10. Vivo V20 Review
#Latest Stories
  1. GitHub Removes Popular YouTube Download Tool After Copyright Infringement Notice
  2. Redmi Note 10 4G Model Spotted on China’s 3C Certification Site With 22.5W Fast Charging
  3. PlayStation 5 DualSense Unboxing Video Shows Controller Can Connect to PC, Android Phones
  4. iPhone 12 Beats iPhone 11, iPhone 12 Pro Loses to iPhone 11 Pro in Battery Drain Test
  5. Google Pay for iOS Pulled From Apple's App Store in India to Fix an Issue
  6. Redmi K30S Extreme Commemorative Edition to Launch on October 27, General Manager Lu Weibing Confirms
  7. LG Tone Free HBS-FN7 True Wireless Earphones With Active Noise Cancellation Launched
  8. India Ranks Behind Pakistan, Nepal in Global Mobile Data Speeds in September: Ookla
  9. Samsung, Stanford Collaborate to Develop 10,000ppi OLED Display, Could Result in VR Headset Advancements
  10. ByteDance Said to Be in Early Talks to List Its Chinese Short Video App Douyin in Hong Kong
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com